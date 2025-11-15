MI Retained And Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Retain Rohit Sharma & Core, Release Karn Sharma, Check Full Squad

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, are gearing up for another title push as they finalise their retained and released players ahead of the upcoming mini-auction. Known for their strong core and sharp scouting, MI have made strategic calls to refresh their squad while backing key performers who form the backbone of the franchise. With a mix of experienced stars and promising youngsters, Mumbai aims to rebuild momentum after inconsistent seasons. Their updated squad composition reflects a clear focus on strengthening balance across departments, ensuring they remain strong contenders as they head into the next phase of IPL team building.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has been traded from the Lucknow Super Giants to the Mumbai Indians for a transfer amount of Rs 2 crore.

Mayank Markande

Leg spinner Mayank Markande is set to reunite with the Mumbai Indians after completing a trade from the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR had acquired him for INR 30 lakh, and he will join MI at the same fee.

Markande began his IPL career with Mumbai, turning out for the franchise in 2018, 2019 and 2022. He also represented the Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023 and 2024. Across 37 IPL matches, he has taken 37 wickets.

Sherfane Rutherford traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans

West Indies all rounder Sherfane Rutherford will feature for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 season after completing a trade from the Gujarat Titans. GT had bought him for INR 2.6 crore and he moves to MI at that existing amount. The 27 year old has played 44 T20Is for West Indies and holds the record for the highest sixth wicket partnership in T20Is after putting together a 139 run stand with Andre Russell against Australia in Perth.

Last Year Performances

Mumbai Indians secured a playoffs berth in the 2025 IPL season after finishing fourth in the league stage with eight wins and six losses, collecting 16 points. Their campaign, however, came to an end in Qualifier 2 after a five-wicket defeat to the Punjab Kings. MI had earlier kept their title hopes alive by beating the Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in the Eliminator. Suryakumar Yadav was the standout performer, finishing as the second-highest run-getter of the season with 717 runs and earning the Player of the Tournament award. The team was led by Hardik Pandya throughout the 2025 season.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad

Batsmen:

Bevon Jacobs, Charith Asalanka, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-Rounders:

Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Shardul Thakur

Wicketkeepers:

Jonny Bairstow, Robin Minz, Shrijith Krishnan

Bowlers:

Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Mayank Markande, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Raghu Sharma, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Trent Boult