MI to remove Hardik Pandya as captain: 4 IPL 2026 captains who can also face the axe; Rishabh Pant to Ruturaj Gaikwad

The IPL 2026 season has left a trail of damaged reputations, shattered campaigns, and uncomfortable questions for franchise owners heading into the off-season. While Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya remains the most high-profile captaincy casualty in waiting, he is far from alone. Four other captains across the league find themselves staring down the very real possibility of losing their leadership roles before IPL 2027 arrives.

Hardik Pandya

The most talked-about captaincy story of IPL 2026 starts and ends with Hardik Pandya. After winning just 4 of 14 games, finishing ninth, and extending MI's title drought to six consecutive years, multiple sources within the franchise have confirmed his removal is virtually certain. The coaching staff's post-season message was damning, players were not following data-backed recommendations, and the dressing room disconnect ran deep. Pandya's complicated relationship with the Wankhede faithful, who booed him through his first season back in 2024, never truly healed, and another catastrophic campaign has made an already difficult situation irreparable.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Inside Hardik Pandya sacking: 35 times other teams crossed 70 in the powerplay, MI did it just twice; Now he pays the price

1. Rishabh Pant - Lucknow Super Giants

Bought for a record-shattering 27 crore rupees, Rishabh Pant's IPL 2026 campaign has been nothing short of a disaster. He managed just 251 runs at a strike rate of 138, an output considered well below par for modern T20 standards, with a meagre nine sixes across eleven games underlining his lack of impact. LSG finished last among all ten teams, becoming the first franchise eliminated from playoff contention. Owner Sanjiv Goenka has always demanded immediate, high-tier returns on massive investments, and franchise circles are openly reporting that the captaincy burden is suffocating Pant's natural batting instincts. A leadership change at LSG is widely considered an open secret.

2. Ajinkya Rahane - Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahane's appointment as KKR captain was largely seen as a decision made in the absence of better alternatives. He scored 335 runs at a mediocre average of 25.77, and his traditional anchor-style approach at the top of the order drained KKR of scoring momentum throughout the tournament. Playing alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the top three, the pair averaged just two sixes per game combined. KKR finished seventh, missing the playoffs entirely. At 37, Rahane's ability to keep pace with the evolving demands of T20 cricket is under serious question, and the franchise needs a younger, more explosive template at the top going forward.

3. Axar Patel - Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel's captaincy tenure at Delhi Capitals has been defined by tactical hesitancy and over-reliance on support staff for decision-making. He managed just 100 runs across nine innings at a strike rate of 112.50, while bowling only 36 overs across 12 matches. An IPL source told a news agency anonymously that "it will be a miracle if he retains captaincy next year." With management responsibilities shifting from GMR to JSW ahead of next season, a wholesale overhaul of cricket operations is expected. Axar is likely to be retained as a player given his all-round utility, but the captaincy will almost certainly be stripped from him.

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings

Of the four names on this list, Gaikwad's situation is the most debated rather than the most definitive. He showed individual moments of quality, 74 off 60 against Gujarat Titans and 67 against Mumbai Indians but CSK's collective execution was plagued by bowling inconsistencies and a misfiring middle order throughout the season. The five-time champions slumped to eighth place, a result deeply unacceptable by their own historic standards. Reports suggest CSK is seriously considering a leadership reset ahead of the 2027 mega auction, viewing it as an opportunity to establish a fresh, ruthless tactical identity. Gaikwad's long-term captaincy future is under intense review, even if his place in the squad remains secure.

The IPL 2027 retention deadline will deliver the final verdict on each of these captains. History has shown repeatedly that franchises show little patience when trophies are absent from the cabinet and for all five of these men, time is running out.