MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Wankhede, Mumbai Match 7:30 PM IST April 20

Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 Match 38 at Wankhede Stadium. With MI in strong form and CSK banking on experience, fans can expect a high-scoring thriller. Scroll down to check our dream11 team for this match.
MI vs CSK: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for another blockbuster clash as Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 38 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, are regaining their momentum with back-to-back wins. Meanwhile, CSK, captained once again by the legendary MS Dhoni, are aiming to bounce back from a patchy season.
MI vs CSK, IPL 2025: Match Details
Match: MI vs CSK, Match 38, IPL 2025
Date: April 20, 2025 (Sunday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network
MI vs CSK Head-to-Head Record
Total Matches: 36
MI Wins: 20
CSK Wins: 16
MI vs CSK Pitch Report & Weather Forecast
Pitch Report:
The Wankhede pitch is expected to be a belter for batting, especially under the lights. The red-soil surface offers true bounce and short boundaries make defending totals tough. Seamers may find movement early on, but batters will dominate as the game progresses. Expect scores in the range of 180–200.
Weather Report:
Clear skies and humid conditions are expected in Mumbai. The temperature will hover between 30–32°C during match hours with no threat of rain. Ideal weather for a full 40-over contest.
MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction – IPL 2025
Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, MS Dhoni
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rachin Ravindra
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Matheesha Pathirana (vc), Trent Boult
Captain & Vice-Captain Picks:
- Captain: Hardik Pandya – Contributing with both bat and ball, key for MI at home.
- Vice-Captain: Matheesha Pathirana – CSK’s death-over specialist, capable of picking crucial wickets.
Player Injury News:
MI’s Karn Sharma continues to remain unavailable due to injury. CSK are expected to be at full strength with no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash.
Best Playing XI Prediction:
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad
MI vs CSK Match Prediction – Who Will Win?
Mumbai Indians look settled with a strong core and great recent form. Playing at Wankhede, where they know the conditions inside out, gives them a crucial edge. However, CSK’s experience, especially with Dhoni back at the helm, adds spice to the contest.
Prediction: Mumbai Indians hold the upper hand, but CSK’s fighting spirit can never be counted out. Expect a thrilling IPL Clasico under the lights in Mumbai.
