MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Predicted XI, pitch report, Head-to-Head, match prediction & more as Suspense stays on Rohit-Dhoni's availability
MI host CSK at Wankhede in IPL 2026's biggest rivalry clash, with both teams desperate at 2-4. The loss can be daunting for both team's playoff chances.
- The narrative surrounding this encounter has intensified following Mumbai's recent shift in fortune.
- Throughout the three matches held at this venue in 2026, the average first-innings score has hovered around 218.
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The Wankhede Stadium prepares for a monumental showdown on Thursday, April 23, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) host their historic rivals, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This 33rd fixture of the 2026 Indian Premier League brings together the league’s two most successful franchises, both boasting five titles apiece.
Team Momentum and Performance
The narrative surrounding this encounter has intensified following Mumbai's recent shift in fortune. After enduring a difficult four-match losing streak, Hardik Pandya’s squad secured a crucial victory against the Gujarat Titans on Monday. They currently hold a record of two wins from six outings.
Chennai Super Kings mirror that record with two wins and four losses. While Ruturaj Gaikwad’s team recovered from three opening defeats with two consecutive wins, they enter this match following a narrow 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
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Match Details
Fixture: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 33, IPL 2026
Date and Timing: Thursday, April 23, at 7:30 PM
Location: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Streaming and Telecast: JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website)
Pitch Conditions: Wankhede Stadium
Throughout the three matches held at this venue in 2026, the average first-innings score has hovered around 218. The data suggests a strong advantage for the side batting second, as two of those three games were won by the chasing team. The Wankhede remains a batting paradise where defending a total is notoriously difficult. Success for either side will depend heavily on the precision of their bowling units against formidable batting lineups.
Historical Head-to-Head T20 Statistics
Category Data
Total Matches Played 39
Victories for Mumbai Indians 21
Victories for Chennai Super Kings 18
Ties / No Result 00
Inaugural Meeting April 23, 2008 (CSK Won)
Most Recent Meeting April 20, 2025 (MI Won)
Predicted Lineups
Mumbai Indians (MI):
Rohit Sharma/Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.
Impact Player: Ashwani Kumar
Chennai Super Kings (CSK):
Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (WK)/Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Spencer Johnson/Akeal Hosain, Anshul Kamboj.
Impact Player: Gurjapneet Singh
Top Projected Performers
Probable Best Batter: Tilak Varma
"Tilak Varma hadn't been having a great campaign in IPL 2026 until he slammed a remarkable century in the last game against the Gujarat Titans. He smashed 101* off 45 balls, overcoming a slow start." Varma is known for his ability to string together high-impact performances, reminiscent of his back-to-back T20I centuries against South Africa in 2024.
Final Match Prediction
Scenario Forecast:
If Mumbai Indians Bat First: Powerplay score of 50 to 60. Final total projected between 190 and 200.
If Chennai Super Kings Bat First: Powerplay score of 50 to 60. Final total projected between 200 and 210.
Winner Prediction: The team batting second is favored to win.
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