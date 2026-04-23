MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Predicted XI, pitch report, Head-to-Head, match prediction & more as Suspense stays on Rohit-Dhoni's availability

The Wankhede Stadium prepares for a monumental showdown on Thursday, April 23, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) host their historic rivals, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This 33rd fixture of the 2026 Indian Premier League brings together the league’s two most successful franchises, both boasting five titles apiece.

Team Momentum and Performance

The narrative surrounding this encounter has intensified following Mumbai's recent shift in fortune. After enduring a difficult four-match losing streak, Hardik Pandya’s squad secured a crucial victory against the Gujarat Titans on Monday. They currently hold a record of two wins from six outings.

Chennai Super Kings mirror that record with two wins and four losses. While Ruturaj Gaikwad’s team recovered from three opening defeats with two consecutive wins, they enter this match following a narrow 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - IPL 2026 Franchise stakes revealed: Ananya Birla to Kavya Maran; Which owner holds how much in RCB, MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, GT, LSG, PBKS, RR, DC - In Pics

Match Details

Fixture: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 33, IPL 2026

Date and Timing: Thursday, April 23, at 7:30 PM

Location: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Streaming and Telecast: JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website)

Pitch Conditions: Wankhede Stadium

Throughout the three matches held at this venue in 2026, the average first-innings score has hovered around 218. The data suggests a strong advantage for the side batting second, as two of those three games were won by the chasing team. The Wankhede remains a batting paradise where defending a total is notoriously difficult. Success for either side will depend heavily on the precision of their bowling units against formidable batting lineups.

Historical Head-to-Head T20 Statistics

Category Data

Total Matches Played 39

Victories for Mumbai Indians 21

Victories for Chennai Super Kings 18

Ties / No Result 00

Inaugural Meeting April 23, 2008 (CSK Won)

Most Recent Meeting April 20, 2025 (MI Won)

Predicted Lineups

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma/Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

Impact Player: Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (WK)/Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Spencer Johnson/Akeal Hosain, Anshul Kamboj.

Impact Player: Gurjapneet Singh



Top Projected Performers

Probable Best Batter: Tilak Varma

"Tilak Varma hadn't been having a great campaign in IPL 2026 until he slammed a remarkable century in the last game against the Gujarat Titans. He smashed 101* off 45 balls, overcoming a slow start." Varma is known for his ability to string together high-impact performances, reminiscent of his back-to-back T20I centuries against South Africa in 2024.

Final Match Prediction

Scenario Forecast:

If Mumbai Indians Bat First: Powerplay score of 50 to 60. Final total projected between 190 and 200.

If Chennai Super Kings Bat First: Powerplay score of 50 to 60. Final total projected between 200 and 210.

Winner Prediction: The team batting second is favored to win.