MI vs CSK: Hrithik Shokeen who's on born 14 August 2000 made his debut for the Mumbai Indians. The 21-year-old youngster played his first game in the ongoing IPL clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Hrithik, who's comes from Delhi, is a bowling all-rounder who bowls right arm off-spin and is a right-handed batsman. The talented all-rounder was bought by MI for a base price of Rs 20 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Hrithik Shokeen is all set to make his debut in Blue & Gold Paltan, send your best wishes for the youngster #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians #MIvCSK @Hrithik14S pic.twitter.com/5CUNNqBenY — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 21, 2022

The youngster was named in the India squad in 2019 for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Hrithik made his List A debut for India in 2019 against Nepal in the Emerging Teams cup on November 14.