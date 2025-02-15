Advertisement
MI VS DC WPL 2025 LIVE STREAMING

MI vs DC FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 2nd Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

MI vs DC FREE Live Streaming: The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match will be held on February 15 (Saturday).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MI vs DC FREE Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the second match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. Mumbai Indians who won the WPL title in 2023, are one of the favorites to lift the coveted trophy. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, managed to reach the finals in two back-to-back editions of the WPL, but could not seal the trophy. Under the leadership of Meg Lanning, Delhi Capitals will look to clinch the title after two near misses. Mumbai on the other hand, will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur and will look to start their campaign on a winning note on Saturday.

MI vs DC WPL 2025 Live Streaming Details

When will the MI vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 match be held?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match will be held on February 15 (Saturday).

Where will the MI vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match will be played at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

What time will the MI vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 match start?

 The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss is slated to take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the MI vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 match in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

How to watch the live telecast of the MI vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 match in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India.

MI vs DC WPL 2025 Match Squads

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani

