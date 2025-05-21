Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2904359https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/mi-vs-dc-ipl-2025-why-faf-du-plessis-is-leading-delhi-capitals-against-mumbai-indians-not-axar-patel-2904359.html
NewsCricket
AXAR PATEL

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Why Faf du Plessis Is Leading Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians Not Axar Patel?

Delhi Capitals need to win against Mumbai Indians tonight to stay alive in the tournament. However, their regular skipper Axar Patel is not playing the must-win IPL 2025 game.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 07:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Why Faf du Plessis Is Leading Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians Not Axar Patel?

Delhi Capitals suffered a major blow for their must-win game against Mumbai Indians as their skipper Axar Patel is not playing in the Match No. 63 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. 

In absence of Axar, Delhi Capitals stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians.

Speaking at the toss, the veteran South African batter mentioned that Axar is missing the game due to illness. 

"He has been really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today. Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him. We'll see how it goes," Du Plessis said after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians brought in Mitchel Santner in place of Corbin Bosch.

Notably, Delhi Capitals need to win against Mumbai Indians tonight to stay alive in the tournament. They currently have 13 points from 12 matches and are placed at the fifth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have 14 points from 12 games and they can seal the IPL 2025 playoff spot with a win against Delhi Capitals. 

Playing XIs For MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match 

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Substitutes For MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match 

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: KL Rahul, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK