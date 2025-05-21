Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 63rd match of the IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21.

There is a huge possibility of a washout in the key MI vs DC clash as rain threat looms large in the Western city of Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a yellow alert (the second of four levels) for Mumbai for the next four days.

Notably, if Mumbai Indians win against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, they are through to the playoffs. On the other hand, if DC win, neither team is through, and the playoffs qualification will go down to their final league games.

In case of a washout, the teams will split points, taking MI to 15 and DC to 14 ahead of their final matches.

Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, who are fighting for the last playoff berth, will play their last game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Three teams - Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings - have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Here's The Latest Weather Update MI vs DC Clash?

There was a rain threat for the MI vs DC match but there are promising pictures on social media about the weather around Wankhede Stadium. As of Wednesday evening, the weather is holding nicely and looks like it won't rain threateningly tonight.

Update from outside Wankhede



Its bright and sunny. No clouds or rain at all



MI fans must pray that it stays like this till 11:30 pm today #IPL2025 #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/Kxocch9t5z — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) May 21, 2025

Weather Impact On IPL 2025 After Resumption

Earlier on Tuesday, the BCCI "relocated" the May 23 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Lucknow because of "unfavourable weather conditions" in Bengaluru.

The board also changed the venues for (IPL) 2025 playoffs keeping in mind the weather conditions.

Notably, Hyderabad and Kolkata were initially supposed to host the last four games before the one week suspension of the tournament. Now, the Playoffs and Final will be held at New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.