Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2896414https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/mi-vs-gt-dream11-prediction-ipl-2025-fantasy-tips-todays-playing-xi-captain-vice-captain-picks-for-mumbai-indians-vs-gujarat-titans-56th-match-2896414.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2025: Fantasy Tips, Today's Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain Picks For Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans 56th Match

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Face Gujarat Titans in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Here's a detailed fantasy guide with top Dream11 picks, match preview, pitch report, probable playing XIs, and best captain & vice-captain choices for today’s game.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 09:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2025: Fantasy Tips, Today's Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain Picks For Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans 56th Match

Mumbai Indians (MI) are riding a six-match winning streak, while Gujarat Titans (GT) are roaring back with Jos Buttler’s form and Kagiso Rabada’s return—setting the stage for a high-voltage clash at Wankhede Stadium. As both sides push for a top-two playoff spot in IPL 2025, fantasy cricket enthusiasts are gearing up to lock in their Dream11 team for this critical encounter. Let’s dive into today’s MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction, including expert fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, captain and vice-captain picks, pitch report, and key player insights.

Match Overview

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Match 56, IPL 2025
Date & Time: May 6, 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Live Streaming: JioStar

Wankhede Pitch Report & Weather

Traditionally a paradise for batters, the Wankhede pitch offers good bounce and pace. Dew can play a role in the second innings, making chasing the preferred option. Expect a balanced track, offering assistance to spinners as the game progresses.

Avg 1st Innings Score: 161
Weather: Slightly overcast, 29°C, humidity around 66%

MI vs GT Playing XI (Probable)
Mumbai Indians

Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Bumrah, Boult, D Chahar, Cameron Bosch

Gujarat Titans

Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Tewatia, Sundar, Coetzee, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Siraj

Top MI vs GT Dream11 Picks Today
Captaincy Choices

Sai Sudharsan (GT | BAT) – The leading run-scorer in IPL 2025 with 504 runs in 10 matches, Sudharsan has combined consistency with elegance. A safe Dream11 captain option for mega leagues.
Suryakumar Yadav (MI | BAT) – The explosive right-hander is peaking at the right time. With 475 runs in 11 matches and a blistering half-century in his last outing, SKY is a top pick for Dream11 captain or vice-captain.

Vice-Captaincy Options

Jos Buttler (GT | WK-BAT) – The Englishman brings experience and aggressive intent at the top. With 470 runs and multiple 50+ scores, he’s ideal for Dream11 vice-captain in high-scoring contests.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI | BOWL) – Economical and lethal, especially at the death. With wickets in every game and a sub-7 economy rate, Bumrah is a valuable Dream11 differential pick.

Budget Fantasy Picks & Differentials

Tilak Varma (MI) – A steady middle-order contributor who can anchor and accelerate.
Cameron Bosch (MI) – Offers all-round value and is often under-picked.
Washington Sundar (GT) – Can grab fantasy points with both ball and bat, especially on a turning track.

Players to Avoid in Dream11 Today

Shahrukh Khan (GT) – Struggling for form and batting too low to make a major fantasy impact.
Rahul Tewatia (GT) – While he’s capable of explosive cameos, Tewatia hasn’t had many opportunities this season.

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction – MI vs GT Today Match

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (VC), Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rohit Sharma

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Cameron Bosch

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler / Sai Sudharsan

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK