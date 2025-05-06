Mumbai Indians (MI) are riding a six-match winning streak, while Gujarat Titans (GT) are roaring back with Jos Buttler’s form and Kagiso Rabada’s return—setting the stage for a high-voltage clash at Wankhede Stadium. As both sides push for a top-two playoff spot in IPL 2025, fantasy cricket enthusiasts are gearing up to lock in their Dream11 team for this critical encounter. Let’s dive into today’s MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction, including expert fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, captain and vice-captain picks, pitch report, and key player insights.

Match Overview

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Match 56, IPL 2025

Date & Time: May 6, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: JioStar

Wankhede Pitch Report & Weather

Traditionally a paradise for batters, the Wankhede pitch offers good bounce and pace. Dew can play a role in the second innings, making chasing the preferred option. Expect a balanced track, offering assistance to spinners as the game progresses.

Avg 1st Innings Score: 161

Weather: Slightly overcast, 29°C, humidity around 66%

MI vs GT Playing XI (Probable)

Mumbai Indians

Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Bumrah, Boult, D Chahar, Cameron Bosch

Gujarat Titans

Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Tewatia, Sundar, Coetzee, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Siraj

Top MI vs GT Dream11 Picks Today

Captaincy Choices

Sai Sudharsan (GT | BAT) – The leading run-scorer in IPL 2025 with 504 runs in 10 matches, Sudharsan has combined consistency with elegance. A safe Dream11 captain option for mega leagues.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI | BAT) – The explosive right-hander is peaking at the right time. With 475 runs in 11 matches and a blistering half-century in his last outing, SKY is a top pick for Dream11 captain or vice-captain.

Vice-Captaincy Options

Jos Buttler (GT | WK-BAT) – The Englishman brings experience and aggressive intent at the top. With 470 runs and multiple 50+ scores, he’s ideal for Dream11 vice-captain in high-scoring contests.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI | BOWL) – Economical and lethal, especially at the death. With wickets in every game and a sub-7 economy rate, Bumrah is a valuable Dream11 differential pick.

Budget Fantasy Picks & Differentials

Tilak Varma (MI) – A steady middle-order contributor who can anchor and accelerate.

Cameron Bosch (MI) – Offers all-round value and is often under-picked.

Washington Sundar (GT) – Can grab fantasy points with both ball and bat, especially on a turning track.

Players to Avoid in Dream11 Today

Shahrukh Khan (GT) – Struggling for form and batting too low to make a major fantasy impact.

Rahul Tewatia (GT) – While he’s capable of explosive cameos, Tewatia hasn’t had many opportunities this season.

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction – MI vs GT Today Match

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (VC), Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rohit Sharma

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Cameron Bosch

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler / Sai Sudharsan