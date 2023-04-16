MI Vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No 22 in Mumbai, 330PM IST, April 16
Mumbai Indians (MI) are going to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of IPL 2023 at iconic Wankhede cricket stadium. This will be the first game of the Sunday double-header. MI are coming into this game after a brilliant win over Delhi Capitals (DC). With Roht Sharma among the runs already, MI look a solid batting lineup suddenly. One of the concerns for them however is the form of Suryakumar Yadav, who has had a tough time with the bat since the ODI series vs Australia. SKY scored another golden duck in the game vs DC, which is his fourth in 6 games. MI will hope Surya's poor run ends against KKR at their homeground.
On the other hand, KKR suffered a defeat in hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), two night ago. Captain Nitish Rana said, after the loss, that they are still a confident side and will be aiming for a win against Mumbai to get their campaign back on track. KKR's little worry can be the top order. They could be tempted to bring in Jason Roy in place of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the opening slot. Promoting Rinku Singh up the order can also be a good decision, knowing the good form the talented batter is in right now.
MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana
Suggested Playing XI for MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh
All-rounders: Cameron Green, Sunil Narine
Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Behrendorff, Umesh Yadav, Riley Meredith
MI vs KKR Probable XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur
MI vs KKR Full Squads
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer
