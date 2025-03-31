MI vs KKR, IPL 2025: Hardik’s Mumbai Face Off Against Rahane’s Kolkata - Check Head-to-Head Stats And More



The Mumbai Indians (MI), led by Hardik Pandya, will face Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This clash will bring together two teams with contrasting histories.

Mumbai Indians (MI) is one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won five trophies, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is the 3rd most successful team of Indian Premier League (IPL) with 3 IPL trophies and are also the defending IPL champions. Their rivalry remains one of the fiercest and iconic battles of East and West.

Head-to-Head



The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 34 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians hold an advantage with 23 victories, and Kolkata secured 11 victories, ​but KKR have won five of the last six face-offs since the start of the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Remarkably, the visitors won their last encounter at the Wankhede, ending a 12-year drought at the venue.



Performance at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

At MI's home ground, the Wankhede Stadium, the two teams have faced each other 11 times. Mumbai Indians have dominated these encounters, winning 9 matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders secured only 2 victories.

Performance at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

At KKR’s home ground, the Eden Gardens, the two teams have clashed 11 times. Even at Eden Gardens, MI has maintained a strong record, winning 8 out of 11 encounters against KKR.

Performance at the Neutral Venues

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have faced 12 times in neutral venues, both teams have 6 victories each.

Recent MI vs KKR Clash

In their most recent clashes of IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated over Mumbai Indians, securing 4 victories out of 5 matches, and have shown their dominance in the last 3 IPL seasons.

Mumbai Indians have started their IPL 2025 campaign with two consecutive losses, while after losing their first match against RCB, KKR dominated their second match and won their second match. MI will look to get two points in the points table while KKR will try to dominate as defending champions.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the MI vs KKR rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.