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NewsCricketMI vs KKR Live broadcast details: Where to catch the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?
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MI vs KKR Live broadcast details: Where to catch the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The five-time title holders, Mumbai Indians (MI), host the three-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at their home ground.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 10:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In their previous meeting at the Wankhede last year, Mumbai secured a dominant eight-wicket win.
  • The match is scheduled for March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Below is the comprehensive guide for live streaming and television coverage.
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MI vs KKR Live broadcast details: Where to catch the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?Credits - Twitter

Mumbai Indians are set to face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game of the IPL 2026 season. The match is scheduled for March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Below is the comprehensive guide for live streaming and television coverage.

Match Background
The five-time title holders, Mumbai Indians (MI), host the three-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at their home ground. Historically, this rivalry has been dominated by Mumbai, who have secured 24 wins compared to Kolkata's 11 across 35 encounters.

In their previous meeting at the Wankhede last year, Mumbai secured a dominant eight-wicket win. They successfully chased KKR's total of 116 in just 13 overs. Despite being known as slow starters with only four opening-day wins in 19 years (the last occurring in 2012), MI will be looking to break that trend this season. In the 2025 standings, MI reached the top four, whereas KKR concluded their season in eighth place.

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Essential Viewing Information
Venue: The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Date: The game is scheduled for March 29, 2026.

Match Start Time: Play begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Toss Time: The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Television Broadcast: Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Online Streaming: The match will be available for live streaming via the JioHotstar app and official website.

Official Squad Lists
Mumbai Indians (MI)

Hardik Pandya (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Allah Ghazanfar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Markande, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, and Mohammad Izhar.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora, Matheesha Pathirana, Blessing Muzarabani, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Rachin Ravindra, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Prashant Solanki, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, and Tejasvi Singh.

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