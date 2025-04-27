MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Wankhede, Mumbai Match 3:30 PM IST April 27

MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for another blockbuster clash as Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 45 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, are regaining their momentum with back-to-back wins. Meanwhile, LSG, captained by Rishabh Pant, are aiming to bounce back from a patchy season.

MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Match Details

Match: MI vs LSG, Match 45, IPL 2025

Date: April 27, 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network

MI vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 7

MI Wins: 1

LSG Wins: 6

MI vs LSG Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch is expected to be a belter for batting, especially in the day game. The red-soil surface offers true bounce and short boundaries make defending totals tough. Seamers may find movement early on, but batters will dominate as the game progresses. Expect scores in the range of 180–200.

Weather Report

Clear skies and humid conditions are expected in Mumbai. The temperature will hover between 36–38°C during match hours with no threat of rain. Ideal weather for a full 40-over contest.

MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction - IPL 2025

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Digvesh Rathi

Captain & Vice-Captain Picks

Captain: Hardik Pandya – Contributing with both bat and ball, key for MI at home.

Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran – LSG’s death-over specialist, capable of picking crucial wickets.

Player Injury News:

MI’s Karn Sharma continues to remain unavailable due to injury. LSG are expected to be at full strength with no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash.

MI vs LSG Match Prediction – Who Will Win?

Mumbai Indians look settled with a strong core and great recent form. Playing at Wankhede, where they know the conditions inside out, gives them a crucial edge. However, LSG’s depth and firepower, especially in the batting department, make them a dangerous opponent.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians hold the upper hand, but expect a thrilling contest with LSG giving them a tough fight under the lights in Mumbai.