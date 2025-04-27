Advertisement
MI Vs LSG: Jasprit Bumrah Creates History, Surpasses Lasith Malinga For MASSIVE IPL Record For Mumbai Indians

During his match-winning bowling spell against LSG, Jasprit Bumrah surpassed Lasith Malinga to achieve a massive IPL milestone for Mumbai Indians.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2025, 10:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MI Vs LSG: Jasprit Bumrah Creates History, Surpasses Lasith Malinga For MASSIVE IPL Record For Mumbai Indians Pic credit: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah created history during his teams' IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 27, Sunday. Bumrah picked four wickets and played a key role in Mumbai Indians' 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in Match 45 of the IPL 2025 in Mumbai. 

During his match-winning bowling spell, Bumrah surpassed legendary Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in IPL history, with a tally of 171 wickets. 

The 31-year-old Bumrah achieved the big milestone during the third over of LSG's run chase when he dismissed Aiden Markram with a back-of-the-length delivery. 

Top-Five Wicket-Takers For Mumbai Indians In IPL History 

Jasprit Bumrah - 171

Lasith Malinga - 170

Harbhajan Singh - 127

Mitchell McClenaghan - 71

Kieron Pollard - 69

Meanwhile, Bumrah now also has the second-most wickets for a team in the IPL. He is only behind Sunil Narine, who has picked 187 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Most Wickets For A Team In IPL

187 - Sunil Narine for KKR

171 - Jasprit Bumrah for MI

170 - Lasith Malinga for MI

157 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar for SRH

140 - Dwayne Bravo for CSK

Notably, Bumrah had missed the first four games of the IPL 2025 due to his back injury, which he suffered during the Test Tour of Australia.

Mumbai Indians Thrash LSG By 54 Runs

Mumbai Indians registered their fifth consecutive victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with a dominating 54-win over Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, MI scored 215 for 7 with opener Ryan Rickelton top-scoring with 58 off 32 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with 54 off 28 balls. In reply, LSG were all out for 161 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the main wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians with an impressive figure of 4-0-22-4. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

