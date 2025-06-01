MI vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer On Cusp Of Huge Milestone, Set to Become First-Ever IPL Captain To...

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025 on Sunday, June 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The winner of Qualifier 2 will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of IPL 2025 at the same stadium on Tuesday, June 3.

Punjab Kings, who have played an exciting brand of cricket during this IPL 2025 season, suffered a crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. They will look to bounce back in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians.

If Shreyas manages to take Punjab Kings to the final of IPL 2025, he will become the first captain in history to take three IPL teams to the summit clash of the cash-rich league.

Before captaining Punjab Kings, Shreyas led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to IPL title win in 2024 season. Under Shreyas' captaincy, Delhi Capitals reached the final of IPL 2020, where they lost to Mumbai Indians.

Notably, Iyer is the only captain to have led three different IPL teams to at least playoff spots. He is also the only captain to have led two different teams (KKR and PBKS) to top-place finishes in the league stage in a row.

Shreyas Iyer Confident Of Comeback After Loss In Qualifier 1

After their loss against RCB In Qualifier 1, Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer had expressed confidence in bouncing back in the Qualifier 2 in order to progress to the final of IPL 2025, which will be played on June 3.

"Not a day to forget, but got to go back to the drawing board. We lost a lot of wickets (in the first innings. There’s a lot to go back and study on," said Iyer after the loss.

The PBKS skipper said he is not going to bother about his decision- making and as his team failed to execute the planning.

"I am not doubting my decisions to be honest. Whatever we did in terms of planning, outside of the ground whatever (planning) we did, I think it was on point. Just that we couldn’t execute it on the field," he said.

"Can’t even blame the bowlers, as it was a low total to defend. We’ve got to work on our batting especially on this wicket. In all the games we have played here there has been some variable bounce. We can’t give such reasons because we are professionals at the end of the day, and we have to bat according to the situation and we have to live up to it," he added.

When it comes to his own individual performance, Iyer has scored 516 runs at an average of 46.91 and a strike rate of 170.86 in 15 matches of IPL 2025 so far.