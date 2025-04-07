MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Match 20th 730 PM 7th April

The Indian Premier League 2025 continues to deliver high-voltage encounters, and Match 20 is no exception. The Mumbai Indians (MI) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the historic Wankhede Stadium, where both teams aim to realign their campaign trajectories. While MI are desperate to break a losing streak, RCB are eyeing consistency after a minor stumble.

Current Form and Standings

Mumbai Indians have found themselves in unfamiliar territory early in the season, managing just one win from four games, currently placed eighth on the points table. Despite Suryakumar Yadav’s 67 in the last outing, MI fell short against Lucknow Super Giants.

RCB, meanwhile, have secured two wins in three games and sit comfortably in the top four. However, a lackluster performance in their previous match against Gujarat Titans exposed a few chinks in their bowling unit.

Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 35

Mumbai Indians Wins: 21

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wins: 14

History favors Mumbai at this venue, but the current form slightly tilts the momentum towards the visitors.

Pitch Report: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The Wankhede surface is traditionally a batting paradise, especially under lights. With a first-innings average of 176, expect a high-scoring thriller. Seamers get early swing, but the true bounce and short boundaries offer plenty of value for shots.

Weather: Clear skies, 29°C

Dew Factor: Likely in the second innings

Best Strategy: Win the toss and bowl first

MI vs RCB: Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar

Injury Watch: Rohit Sharma is expected to return after missing the last match. Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the squad but may not be match-fit yet.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal

Top Fantasy Picks for Dream11

Captain Choices

Hardik Pandya (MI):

The all-rounder was exceptional in the previous game, delivering both with bat and ball. He’s a prime captaincy option given his match-impacting potential.

Philip Salt (RCB):

An explosive opener who can provide early momentum. While he failed in the last match, his ability to dominate the powerplay makes him a high-upside pick.

Vice-Captain Choices

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

In sublime touch after a fluent 67, and historically performs well at Wankhede.

Virat Kohli (RCB):

Although quiet in the last game, Kohli’s record in high-stakes matches and his consistency in the IPL make him a dependable vice-captaincy pick.

Budget Fantasy Picks

Vignesh Puthur (MI): A breakout performer with the ball, particularly in the middle overs.

Rajat Patidar (RCB): Anchors RCB’s middle order with a calm head, already racking up 97 runs in three innings.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Suggested Fantasy Teams

Team 1 (Safe Team)

Keepers: Philip Salt, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Virat Kohli (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Liam Livingstone, Naman Dhir

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar

Team 2 (Grand League)

Keepers: Philip Salt (c)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vignesh Puthur

Players to Avoid

Raj Angad Bawa: Limited opportunities, low returns

Swapnil Singh: Yet to make an appearance this season

MI vs RCB Match Prediction

Despite home advantage, Mumbai Indians’ form is concerning. Their bowling attack, in the absence of Bumrah, lacks bite. RCB, with a balanced side and a potent top order, look better equipped.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to edge out Mumbai Indians