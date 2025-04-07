MI vs RCB FREE Live Streaming Details...; When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 20th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

The blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 takes center stage tonight at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start, this high-voltage Match 20 of the season promises fireworks under the Mumbai skyline. The toss will be conducted at 7:00 PM IST, setting the stage for a strategic showdown between Hardik Pandya and Rajat Patidar.

How To Watch MI vs RCB Live Streaming In India?

Fans eagerly searching for MI vs RCB free live streaming will need to note a change this year. While IPL streaming was free in the last two seasons, the IPL 2025 live telecast on JioHotstar now comes with a subscription fee. The match will be available online via the JioHotstar app and website, offering high-definition access to every ball, boundary, and big moment.

For television viewers, tune into the Star Sports Network, with coverage in multiple languages:

Star Sports 1 (English)

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

Which Team Has The Edge Going Into This MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash?

Both teams enter this match with contrasting momentum. Mumbai Indians, still reeling from their recent loss to the Lucknow Super Giants, are hunting for their second win. In that encounter, skipper Hardik Pandya created history with a five-wicket haul – the first by a captain in IPL history – but MI fell short despite a late surge from Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir.

On the flip side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their first defeat in IPL 2025 at the hands of Gujarat Titans, with Mohammed Siraj's three wickets going in vain. They’ll be desperate to regain their rhythm, especially with powerhouses like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Liam Livingstone in their ranks.

Who Are The Players To Watch In MI vs RCB Live?

Hardik Pandya: MI’s captain is coming off a record-breaking spell and will be vital with both bat and ball.

Jasprit Bumrah: Freshly cleared by the NCA, Bumrah’s return could tilt the balance in Mumbai’s favor.

Rajat Patidar: RCB’s new skipper has brought a fresh energy to the side, and fans will hope he can steady their ship after a shaky last outing.

Virat Kohli: As always, the RCB talisman remains a massive draw, both in terms of fanfare and performance potential.

Also, keep an eye out for Jos Buttler, who played a game-changing knock in GT’s win over RCB, and could continue to shake up the points table as the tournament progresses.

Where Can Fans In The US And UK Watch MI vs RCB Live Streaming?

For fans outside India:

USA: Willow TV and ESPN+ will provide live coverage.

UK: Sky Sports Cricket remains the go-to destination for all IPL 2025 live matches, including MI vs RCB live streaming.