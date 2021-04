MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates for IPL 2021 opener

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway in Chennai on Friday (April 9) with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While Mumbai Indians are looking one of the strongest sides on paper and are gunning for a record hat-trick of IPL titles, RCB have also bolstered their firepower by the addition of ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell to their squad.

The Rohit Sharma-led MI unit boasts of in-form Indian batsmen like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who made explosive debuts against England in recent T20 series. All-rounders Hardik and Krunal Pandya are also in fine form.

The MI bowling attack is one of the most potent featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Bumrah has recently joined the MI squad after missing the limited-overs series against England as he got married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

Apart from Maxwell, RCB added promising New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson to their line-up, who can line-up along side the likes of Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj in the bowling attack. The spin bowling duties will be handled by Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar and can prove to be crucial at the MA Chidambaram Stadium – which is known to assist spin bowlers.

Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Predicted XI:

Mumbai Indians: Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile/Adam Milne

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Mohammed Azharuddeen, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar/Suyash Prabudessai, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal

Here are the Dream 11 predictions for MI vs RCB clash…

MI vs RCB, Dream 11 captain: Virat Kohli

MI vs RCB, Dream 11 vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

MI vs RCB, Dream 11 wicket-keeper: AB de Villiers

MI vs RCB, Dream 11 batsmen: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

MI vs RCB, Dream 11 all-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell

MI vs RCB, Dream 11 bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar