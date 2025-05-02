MI vs RR, IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma Creates History, Joins Virat Kohli In THIS Elite List

Rohit Sharma created history during his impressive knock for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1, Thursday.

The 38-year-old Rohit, who opened the innings, slammed a timely fifty (53 off 36 balls) and helped Mumbai Indians post a big total of 217-2, which eventually turned out to be a too big task for Rajasthan Royals, who were bowled out for 117 to lose the game by 100 runs and get eliminated from the tournament.

During his knock, Rohit became the second cricketer after Virat Kohli to score more than 6000 runs for one team in T20 history. As soon as Rohit scored his 29th run for Mumbai Indians, he joined the list, which had only Kohli in it.

Notably, Kohli has scored 8871 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL and Champions League (CLT20).

Rohit didn't have great start to IPL 2025 season but he bounce back and has now scored three fifties in his last four innings. He has scored 293 runs in 10 matches of IPL 2025 at an average of 32.56 and a strike rate of 155.03.

Mumbai Indians Thrash Rajasthan Royals By 100 Runs

Mumbai Indians thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs in 50th match of the IPL 2025 on Thursday to end RR's playoffs hopes in the tournament.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a formidable total of 217-2 in 20 overs courtesy brisk half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (53 off 36 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38). Apart from Rohit and Rickelton, skipper Hardik Pandya (48 off 23 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 23) also played valuable knocks for Mumbai Indians.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for 117 in 16.1 overs as MI closed in on securing a playoffs berth. Jasprit Bumrah (2/15), Trent Boult (3/28) and Karn Sharma (3/23) were the main wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians.