MI vs RR weather forecast: Will rain affect Rajasthan Royals crucial IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede?

The race for the final IPL 2026 playoff spot could go down to the wire as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. While Mumbai have already been knocked out of playoff contention, Rajasthan enter the contest knowing that a victory could seal their place in the top four.

RR have their fate in their own hands heading into the final league-stage fixture. A win would significantly strengthen their qualification hopes and ensure they remain ahead of the chasing pack in the race for the playoffs. Mumbai, meanwhile, will be eager to finish a disappointing campaign on a positive note after enduring a difficult season.

Hardik Pandya's side has managed only four wins from 13 matches and currently sits second from bottom in the standings. Having already been eliminated, MI will now look to play spoilsport against a Rajasthan team chasing a place in the knockout stage.

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Weather conditions are expected to remain largely favorable for cricket in Mumbai on Sunday. Temperatures could rise to around 36 degrees Celsius during the afternoon before gradually cooling later in the day. Winds are forecast at approximately 17 kmph, while cloud cover is expected to stay limited.

Although parts of Mumbai witnessed light pre-monsoon activity earlier, forecasts suggest conditions will improve before the start of play. Humidity levels are likely to hover around 54 percent, creating warm and challenging conditions for players on the field.

At present, there is no major threat of rain during match hours, and a full contest is expected at the Wankhede stadium.

Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The Wankhede pitch has traditionally been regarded as one of the best batting surfaces in the IPL and is expected to offer similar conditions on Sunday. The wicket generally provides consistent bounce and pace, allowing batters to play their shots freely.

Fast bowlers may find some movement with the new ball in the opening overs, but batting usually becomes easier once the ball softens. The venue's short boundaries and rapid outfield further assist stroke-makers and often contribute to high-scoring encounters.

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As the fixture is scheduled in the afternoon, dew is unlikely to have any significant impact on the match.

Rajasthan Royals eye playoff spot

Apart from the weather and pitch conditions, the spotlight will firmly remain on Rajasthan Royals playoff ambitions. The Royals will once again rely on their in-form top order, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to play key roles at the top of the innings.

Mumbai Indians, despite being out of the playoff race, possess enough firepower to challenge any side on their day. With experienced names such as Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks, MI will be determined to end their season with a morale-boosting victory.

With clear weather forecast, a batting-friendly surface and a playoff spot potentially on the line, fans can expect an entertaining contest when MI and RR meet at the Wankhede stadium on the final day of the IPL 2026 league stage.