The stage is set for a captivating IPL 2025 contest as Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 33rd match of the season. Both teams come into this game with rejuvenated spirits after registering thrilling victories in their previous outings. Mumbai Indians pulled off a dramatic win against Delhi Capitals, thanks to three consecutive run-outs in the 19th over. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a stellar chase led by Abhishek Sharma's blistering knock of 141 off 55 balls, guiding them to chase down 246 against Punjab Kings.

While Mumbai's batting has often revolved around Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, it is the form of Rohit Sharma that has drawn attention, with the captain needing to find his rhythm after a slow start to the season. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will rely on their explosive batting top-order, spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, while bolstering their bowling with the experienced Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami.

With both teams coming off morale-boosting victories, the stakes are high, and the winner will have an edge in the race to climb the IPL standings.

Top Fantasy Picks for MI vs SRH, IPL 2025

If you're setting up your Dream11 team for today’s match, these players should be at the forefront of your picks:

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2025 Form: 239 runs in 6 matches

Surya has been MI's standout performer, with a blistering strike rate of 143.98. His consistent boundary-hitting and ability to accelerate in the middle overs make him an essential pick.

Hardik Pandya (C)

IPL 2025 Form: 83 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches

The all-rounder has been a key contributor for MI, with significant runs and wickets. His dual ability to impact both with bat and ball makes him an invaluable fantasy asset, especially as a captain.

Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2025 Form: 7 wickets in 6 matches

Bumrah remains MI’s bowling lynchpin, known for his ability to pick wickets in all phases of the game. His economy rate is impressive, and he can deliver in high-pressure situations.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma

IPL 2025 Form: 192 runs in 5 matches

Abhishek has been in red-hot form, with an explosive strike rate of 193.94. His ability to clear the boundary consistently makes him a prime fantasy pick.

Travis Head

IPL 2025 Form: 214 runs in 5 matches

With a phenomenal strike rate of 171.20, Head is a key opener for SRH. His aggressive approach at the top order can set the tone for SRH’s batting.

Heinrich Klaasen (VC)

IPL 2025 Form: 173 runs in 5 matches

Klaasen’s power-hitting ability in the middle order has been crucial for SRH. His strike rate of 163.21 is reflective of his knack for accelerating the innings.

Match 33: MI vs SRH – Playing XIs and Predictions

Both teams are likely to field unchanged XIs after their recent successes.

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Will Jacks

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya (c)

Naman Dhir

Mitchell Santner

Deepak Chahar

Trent Boult

Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Ishan Kishan

Nitish Reddy

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Aniket Verma

Pat Cummins (c)

Harshal Patel

Zeeshan Ansari

Mohammed Shami

Eshan Malinga

Pitch Report: A Batting Paradise with Pacers in Play

Wankhede Stadium is known for its batting-friendly conditions, with short boundaries and a flat pitch that offers plenty of runs for the batsmen. While the wicket will favor the top-order, pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will enjoy the conditions early on with the new ball, making it a good opportunity for fantasy captains to pick bowlers with wicket-taking abilities.

Fantasy Tips: Maximizing Points in MI vs SRH

Captain & Vice-Captain:

For the captain, Hardik Pandya stands out due to his all-round contributions. For the vice-captain, Suryakumar Yadav or Abhishek Sharma are solid choices, given their recent form with the bat.

Top Picks for Fantasy Team:

Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Travis Head, and Heinrich Klaasen could deliver key points in both batting and bowling departments, making them valuable picks for today’s match.