MI vs SRH - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians Face Off Against Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad- Check Stats And More

After successfully chasing a massive target against the Punjab Kings in their previous match, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be riding a wave of confidence as they face Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the batting-friendly Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians are also coming off a thrilling win, having pulled off a dramatic comeback against the Delhi Capitals. In the IPL 2025 standings, both teams find themselves in a similar position, with just two victories from their six matches so far.

Head-to-Head

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have faced each other 23 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians hold an advantage with 13 victories out of 23, while Sunrisers Hyderabad secured 10 victories. Since 2022, their head-to-head record is 3-2, again in favour of MI.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (MI’s Home Ground)

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced off 8 times at their home ground in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians keep their fortress strong, winning 6 encounters, while Sunrisers Hyderabad secured 2 victories.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (SRH’s Home Ground)

At SRH’s home ground in Hyderabad, out of 8 encounters, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have claimed 5 victories while the Mumbai Indians secured 3 victories.

Neutral Venues

In 7 meetings at neutral venues, there have been close encounters between both, while the Mumbai Indians have an upper hand with 4 victories, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad have secured 3 victories.

Overall, while MI has held their ground at home, SRH’s supremacy at Hyderabad and superior record at neutral venues give them a slight historical advantage in this rivalry.

Stats, MI vs SRH

Most Runs: David Warner was the leading run scorer for SRH with 524 runs, while Rohit Sharma is the leading run scorer for MI with 435 runs against SRH.



Most Wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leading wicket-taker for SRH with 20 wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for MI with 17 wickets against SRH.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the MI vs SRH rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.