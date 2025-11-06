Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980987https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/mi-w-retentions-2026-despite-winning-india-2025-women-s-wc-harmanpreet-kaur-still-not-mi-s-first-retention-check-all-retentions-2980987.html
NewsCricket
MUMBAI INDIANS WOMEN WPL 2026 RETENTIONS

MI W Retentions 2026 : Despite Winning India 2025 Women’s WC, Harmanpreet Kaur Still Not MI’s First Retention; Check ALL Retentions

MI-W continue to be the most successful franchise in WPL history, having lifted the trophy in both 2023 and 2025.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Captain Harmanpreet Kaur brings leadership steel and clutch-match brilliance.
  • Additionally, the Right-To-Match (RTM) rule will debut this season, giving teams the option to buy back one of their released players during the auction.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MI W Retentions 2026 : Despite Winning India 2025 Women’s WC, Harmanpreet Kaur Still Not MI’s First Retention; Check ALL RetentionsCredits - Twitter

The Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) have officially confirmed their list of retained players ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, which is set to take place in January. This edition will mark the first-ever WPL mega auction, introducing a fresh phase of team strategy and squad reshaping. MI-W continue to be the most successful franchise in WPL history, having lifted the trophy in both 2023 and 2025, defeating the Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) in the finals on both occasions. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai have consistently showcased depth, balance, and championship temperament.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur brings leadership steel and clutch-match brilliance, while Amanjot Kaur reinforces the all-round department. Promising youngster G. Kamalini retains her place as an uncapped talent to watch.

With five retentions, MI-W will have ₹9.25 crore deducted from their ₹15 crore purse

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mumbai Indians Women – Retained Squad for WPL 2026
Mumbai opted to retain the maximum five players, securing the core group that has driven their recent success. The retained players include:
Sr. No. Player Name Player Type Retention Amount (INR)
1 Nat Sciver-Brunt Overseas 3.5 crore
2 Harmanpreet Kaur Indian 2.5 crore
3 Hayley Matthews Overseas 1.75 crore
4 Amanjot Kaur Indian 1 crore
5 G. Kamalini Uncapped 50 lakh

WPL 2026 Retention Rules Overview

Each franchise could retain:
Up to three capped Indian players
Two overseas players
Two uncapped Indian players
Additionally, the Right-To-Match (RTM) rule will debut this season, giving teams the option to buy back one of their released players during the auction. However, teams using all five retention slots will not have access to an RTM card.

The salary slabs allotted for retained players were fixed at:
₹3.5 crore (Player 1)
₹2.5 crore (Player 2)
₹1.75 crore (Player 3)
₹1 crore (Player 4)
₹50 lakh (Player 5)

MI Eyeing Another Title?

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the highest run-getter in WPL history and remains the only cricketer to cross the 1000-run mark in the tournament. Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews holds the record for the most wickets in WPL history. The West Indies all-rounder is a crucial double-asset for Mumbai Indians, opening the batting and leading the spin attack.

Additionally, Harmanpreet Kaur enters WPL 2026 on the back of a historic high, having captained India to their first-ever Women’s World Cup title; a landmark moment that has elevated her stature and confidence ahead of the new season.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

A true-blue sports buff, for me, sports is not just a part of life, but my whole life instead. Cricket remains my forte, but I am also enthusiastic about other sports such as American Football, For... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

men clogs
Stylish Clogs for Men and Boys
UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025
UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025 OUT At upsssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here
Ajit Pawar son land deal
Maharashtra CM Orders Probe Into Land Deal Involving Dy CM Ajit Pawar’s Son
women body mist
Women’s Body Mists for Long-Lasting Fragrance
BJP
'Inke Chhati Pe Bulldozer Chalega': Dy CM Vijay Sinha Hits Out At RJD
Rahul Gandhi
Did Election Commission Ignore Key Tool Required To Weed Out Duplicate Voters?
Donald Trump
Trump Govt Revokes Around 80,000 U.S. Visas Since January, Says Report
Haryana voter fraud
Haryana Voter With Influence Larissa’s Photo ID Listed Despite Passing In 2022
cotton dupatta
Dupattas to Refresh Your Ethnic Look
Pakistan
From Makran To The Gulf: Pakistan’s Coast Emerges As Key Meth Export Corridor