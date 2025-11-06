MI W Retentions 2026 : Despite Winning India 2025 Women’s WC, Harmanpreet Kaur Still Not MI’s First Retention; Check ALL Retentions

The Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) have officially confirmed their list of retained players ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, which is set to take place in January. This edition will mark the first-ever WPL mega auction, introducing a fresh phase of team strategy and squad reshaping. MI-W continue to be the most successful franchise in WPL history, having lifted the trophy in both 2023 and 2025, defeating the Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) in the finals on both occasions. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai have consistently showcased depth, balance, and championship temperament.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur brings leadership steel and clutch-match brilliance, while Amanjot Kaur reinforces the all-round department. Promising youngster G. Kamalini retains her place as an uncapped talent to watch.

With five retentions, MI-W will have ₹9.25 crore deducted from their ₹15 crore purse

Mumbai Indians Women – Retained Squad for WPL 2026

Mumbai opted to retain the maximum five players, securing the core group that has driven their recent success. The retained players include:

Sr. No. Player Name Player Type Retention Amount (INR)

1 Nat Sciver-Brunt Overseas 3.5 crore

2 Harmanpreet Kaur Indian 2.5 crore

3 Hayley Matthews Overseas 1.75 crore

4 Amanjot Kaur Indian 1 crore

5 G. Kamalini Uncapped 50 lakh

WPL 2026 Retention Rules Overview

Each franchise could retain:

Up to three capped Indian players

Two overseas players

Two uncapped Indian players

Additionally, the Right-To-Match (RTM) rule will debut this season, giving teams the option to buy back one of their released players during the auction. However, teams using all five retention slots will not have access to an RTM card.

The salary slabs allotted for retained players were fixed at:

₹3.5 crore (Player 1)

₹2.5 crore (Player 2)

₹1.75 crore (Player 3)

₹1 crore (Player 4)

₹50 lakh (Player 5)

MI Eyeing Another Title?

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the highest run-getter in WPL history and remains the only cricketer to cross the 1000-run mark in the tournament. Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews holds the record for the most wickets in WPL history. The West Indies all-rounder is a crucial double-asset for Mumbai Indians, opening the batting and leading the spin attack.

Additionally, Harmanpreet Kaur enters WPL 2026 on the back of a historic high, having captained India to their first-ever Women’s World Cup title; a landmark moment that has elevated her stature and confidence ahead of the new season.