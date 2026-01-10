MI W VS DC W WPL 2026 Match 2 : Live Streaming, Squads, How To Watch & More As Jemimah Rodrigues Makes Captaincy Debut Against Defending Champions
The adrenaline of the Women’s Premier League 2026 continues as a wounded Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) squad prepares to clash with the Delhi Capitals Women (DC W). This high-stakes Match 3 is scheduled for Saturday, January 10, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. It features a collision between the two-time titleholders and a Delhi side that has reached the finals in all three previous seasons.
The Stakes: Redemption vs A New Era
Mumbai Indians Women enter this fixture seeking urgent redemption after a heartbreaking, last-ball defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be desperate to secure her team’s first points and stabilize their campaign.
Conversely, Delhi Capitals Women are stepping into a new era under the leadership of World Cup hero Jemimah Rodrigues. While the franchise has been a model of consistency by reaching every final to date, the elusive WPL trophy remains their ultimate goal. Breaking the "finalist jinx" begins with a formidable test against the most successful team in league history.
Match Details
Fixture: Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 3, WPL 2026
Schedule: Saturday, January 10; 7:30 PM IST
Location: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Viewing: JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website)
Conditions at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy
The surface in Navi Mumbai traditionally favors batters during the initial half of the match. However, the evening dew factor is expected to play a massive role. As the night progresses, bowlers may struggle to maintain a firm grip on the ball even on a surface that shows signs of being slow. Toss winning captains will likely weigh the moisture levels heavily before deciding whether to set or chase a total.
Statistical Breakdown: Head to Head
Historically, there is nothing to separate these two heavyweights:
Total Matches Played: 8
Won by Mumbai Indians: 4
Won by Delhi Capitals: 4
No Results: 0
Inaugural Meeting: March 09, 2023
Latest Meeting: March 15, 2025
Projected Lineups
Mumbai Indians Women
Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini (wicketkeeper), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque.
Delhi Capitals Women
Jemimah Rodrigues (captain), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Alana King, NR Shree Charani, Minnu Mani.
Probable Best Batter: Shafali Verma
Since her game-changing performance in the 2025 World Cup final, Shafali Verma has evolved into a powerhouse of consistency. Having recently finished as the leading run-scorer in the home series against Sri Lanka, the explosive opener is perfectly positioned to provide Delhi with a lightning-fast start.
Probable Best Bowler: Marizanne Kapp
As the primary pace threat for the Capitals, Marizanne Kapp carries the heavy responsibility of striking early during the powerplay. The veteran South African star maintained elite form throughout late 2025 and possesses the tactical skill to dismantle Mumbai’s top order under the lights.
Stars to Watch: Mumbai Indians Women
Probable Best Batter: Sajeevan Sajana
Sajana was the standout performer for MI in their opener, smashing a blistering 45 off just 25 deliveries when the team was under immense pressure. Her ability to counter-attack against spin makes her the most dangerous middle-order threat for the Delhi bowling attack.
Probable Best Bowler: Amelia Kerr
Despite the loss to RCB, Amelia Kerr was sensational with the ball, finishing with elite figures of 2/13 from her four overs. Her ability to stifle the run rate in the middle overs and extract turn from the DY Patil surface makes her the key to stopping Delhi's aggressive top order.
