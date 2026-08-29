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Michael Atherton reveals why Test matches are finishing faster in T20 era, cites WTC, DRS and fast bowlers

Michael Atherton highlighted T20 cricket, DRS, the WTC and a strong crop of fast bowlers as key reasons behind shorter Test matches. He noted that Tests finishing in three days or less have risen sharply, from around 7 per cent in the 1990s to 20 per cent now.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
Michael Atherton reveals why Test matches are finishing faster in T20 era, cites WTC, DRS and fast bowlers
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Michael Atherton reveals why Test matches are finishing faster in T20 era, cites WTC, DRS and fast bowlers
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