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Michael Hussey considering England test batting coach role after Stephen Fleming approach

Michael Hussey is considering an offer to become England’s Test batting coach after an informal approach from head coach Stephen Fleming. The former Australia batter, who has a close relationship with Fleming, said family commitments and the prospect of coaching against Australia in the Ashes will factor into his decision.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
Michael Hussey considering England test batting coach role after Stephen Fleming approach
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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