NewsCricketMichael Leask’s 4/17 powers Scotland to dominant win over Italy at T20 World Cup
SCOTLAND VS ITALY T20 WORLD CUP 2026

Michael Leask’s 4/17 powers Scotland to dominant win over Italy at T20 World Cup

Scotland defeated Italy by 73 runs in the seventh match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Monday.

|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
Michael Leask’s 4/17 powers Scotland to dominant win over Italy at T20 World CupImage Credit:- X

Scotland defeated Italy by 73 runs in the seventh match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Monday. While George Munsey emerged as the top scorer of the match, it was Scotland bowler Michael Leask who proved to be the biggest differentiator between the two sides.

Playing their first-ever T20 World Cup, Italy held tight through Harry Manenti (37 runs off 25 balls) and Ben Manenti (52 runs off 31 balls). Still, Scotland's experience proved a lot to manage for the Azzurris as Scotland's Michael Leask claimed bowling figures of 4/17 in 4 overs to help Scotland bundle Italy out for just 134 runs, after scoring 207 batting first.

Italy won the toss and elected to bowl; Scotland's openers took full advantage of the Eden Gardens track. George Munsey and Michael Jones put on a masterclass, sharing a 126-run opening stand. Munsey was particularly lethal, striking 13 fours and 2 sixes in his 84 off 54 balls.

While Italy managed a brief comeback in the middle overs through the disciplined bowling of Ali Hasan (1/21), the death overs belonged to Scotland. Brandon McMullen (41* off 18) and Michael Leask (22* off 5) unleashed a late-inning assault, propelling Scotland past the 200-run mark for the first time in the tournament's history.

Italy's chase started in the worst possible fashion, with Justin Mosca falling to the first ball of the innings. The World Cup debutants suffered a massive psychological and tactical blow when captain Wayne Madsen was forced to leave the field with a shoulder injury sustained while diving in the first innings; he was eventually unable to bat.

Despite the chaos, the Manenti brothers provided a spark of hope. Ben Manenti etched his name into Italian cricket history by scoring the nation's first-ever T20 World Cup half-century (52 off 31). He and Harry Manenti (37 off 25) put together a 73-run partnership that briefly kept the required rate within reach.

However, once Michael Leask (4/17) returned to the attack, the Italian resistance crumbled. Italy lost their final seven wickets for just 21 runs, ending their debut innings at 134.

