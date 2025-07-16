ENG vs IND: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for what he believes is inconsistent enforcement of over-rate penalties during the third Test between England and India at Lord’s. While England emerged victorious in the match, they were slapped with a two-point deduction in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle for falling behind the required over rate.

England Penalised Despite Lord’s Victory

The ICC announced that England were two overs short after considering time allowances, triggering penalties under Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions. As a result, England lost two crucial WTC points and were fined 10% of their match fee under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The sanctions came as a significant blow, particularly as England had moved up to second in the WTC standings following their win. The deduction dropped their tally from 24 to 22 points, reducing their points percentage from 66.67% to 61.11% and pushing them down to third place.

Vaughan Calls Out ICC’s Double Standards

Vaughan expressed his discontent on X (formerly Twitter), writing,

“Let’s be honest both teams over rates at Lord’s were very very poor… How only one team has been reprimanded is beyond me.”

The former captain’s remarks have sparked fresh debate about the transparency and fairness of the ICC’s disciplinary procedures, especially given that no penalty was announced for India, who were also perceived to be lagging in over rates during the same Test.

India Escape Sanctions, Remain in Fourth

India, despite having a similar over-rate issue according to Vaughan and other observers, faced no official penalty from the ICC. The team currently sits in fourth place on the WTC standings with one win in three matches and a points percentage of 33.33%.

This discrepancy has added fuel to concerns among fans and former players over the consistency of over-rate rulings and their long-term impact on WTC standings.

Sri Lanka Benefit from England’s Slip

England’s points deduction helped Sri Lanka leapfrog into second place on the WTC table behind leaders Australia. With each point holding significant value in the tightly contested WTC race, especially with the final often determined by slim margins, the sanctions have already begun to influence the dynamics of the championship.

Calls for Greater Transparency in WTC Rules

Vaughan’s criticism has reignited calls for the ICC to implement more consistent enforcement and clearer communication regarding over-rate penalties. With teams vying for a coveted spot in the WTC final, stakeholders are urging the governing body to ensure a level playing field in terms of disciplinary actions.