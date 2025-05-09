Michael Vaughan Suggests UK As An Alternative IPL Venue Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has suggested that the remainder of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could potentially be held in the United Kingdom, following a one-week suspension of the tournament due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced the temporary halt, citing the ongoing conflict between the neighboring countries. With the future of the tournament uncertain, Vaughan took to social media to propose relocating the IPL to the UK. He noted that the venues are available and that Indian cricketers could remain in the country afterward for their scheduled five-match Test series starting June 20.

“I wonder if it's possible to finish the IPL in the UK. We have all the venues, and Indian players can then stay on for the Test series. Just a thought,” Vaughan posted on X.

The IPL was suspended shortly after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala was abruptly abandoned during the first innings on Thursday night. Spectators were asked to leave the venue, and both teams were safely escorted back to their hotels.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the suspension and noted that a revised schedule would be released after further discussions.

“The BCCI has suspended the remaining matches of the TATA IPL 2025 for one week with immediate effect. Updates regarding rescheduling and potential venues will be shared following a thorough review of the situation in coordination with concerned authorities and stakeholders,” Saikia said in an official release.