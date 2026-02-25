'Might just be shakeup...needed...': Ravi Shastri finds the silver lining in India's loss to South Africa, offers valuable advice for Zimbabwe clash

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes India’s crushing 76-run defeat to South Africa in the Super Eights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup could serve as a much-needed wake-up call rather than a fatal blow to their semi-final hopes.

India were dismantled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Marco Jansen’s stunning 4-22 spearheaded South Africa’s ruthless bowling performance. Chasing 188, India collapsed to 111 all out in 18.5 overs, marking their first loss in an ICC event since the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the same venue.

Reacting to the setback on The ICC Review, Shastri struck a measured tone, suggesting the defeat may have come at the right time in the tournament. “You win 12 matches on the trot, there's bound to be an off day. And I'm glad it has come early. It might just be the shakeup India needed,” Shastri said.

After being reduced to 51/5 in the chase, India never recovered as South Africa’s disciplined attack, led by Jansen (4-22) and Keshav Maharaj (3-24), exposed frailties in the defending champions’ batting unit. The heavy margin of defeat also left India with a net run rate of -3.8, meaning they must now win their remaining Super Eight matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies to stay firmly in semi-final contention.

Shastri indicated that beyond the result, the manner of the defeat could trigger strategic reassessment within the camp. "It might also make them rethink their strategy as to the composition of the side going ahead. They would have learned from that last experience that they're not going to take things for granted because in this Super Eight if you lose one more (match), then you're really putting yourself under serious pressure,” he added.

India had entered the clash unbeaten in the tournament, but their batting faltered on a slow black-soil surface after South Africa recovered from 20/3 to post 187/7, thanks to David Miller’s 63 and Dewald Brevis’ 45.

While Jasprit Bumrah’s 3-15 offered a bright spot with the ball, the chase never gained traction, with Shivam Dube’s 42 proving insufficient resistance against a relentless Proteas attack.

For Shastri, however, the bigger picture remains intact, provided India responds swiftly. With the Super Eights format leaving little margin for error, another slip-up could significantly dent their semi-final aspirations, making their upcoming fixtures virtual must-win encounters.

Quality spinners have significantly influenced the T20 World Cup, particularly in matches held in India. Considering the conditions, Shastri prefers including an additional spinner to enhance variation and different attacking angles.

“I think they have to bring him (Axar Patel) back. You need that experience. I would say play both (Patel and Sundar). Give yourself that extra option. Because on a given day, you're bound to have one bowler who's going to have an off day. Like for example, Varun Chakravarthy on Sunday. He was not at his best and he paid the price for it,” he said.

“If Axar Patel is playing, he might be batting at No.8. You have got Hardik Pandya at No.5, you've got Shivam Dube at No.6, you've got Washington Sundar at No.7. Axar can go at No.5 as well. Now, if eight batters can't do the job in T20 cricket, then something's wrong, especially with that kind of firepower. Where you're missing out is you're not giving yourself that extra option of a bowler, which I think is important. Rinku Singh might have to miss out. But if he has to come in, he has to come in place of a specialist batter,” Shastri concluded.