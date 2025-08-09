'Mighty Indians’: WATCH- MI Trio Rohit, Bumrah & Hardik Suit Up As Superheroes Ahead Of IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians today announced the launch of Season 2 of Mighty Indians with an all-new slate of 20+ 3D webisodes, expanding the animated superhero universe built around the franchise’s iconic players.Mumbai Indians (MI) have unveiled a special treat for fans ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, releasing a vibrant animated clip featuring skipper Hardik Pandya alongside Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, and Trent Boult all reimagined as superheroes. Each animated character comes with its own unique origin story, superpower, and mission, as part of the build-up to the new season.

Sharing the video on their official account on X (formerly Twitter), MI presented the superhero squad “coming to the city’s rescue” in a creative storyline that quickly went viral. The campaign marks the launch of Season 2 of ‘Mighty Indians’, the team’s animated web series on YouTube.

The concept first gained traction in IPL 2025, when MI humorously “punished” latecomers Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, and Raj Angad Bawa after a match against Chennai Super Kings by making them wear MI-themed superhero costumes. The trio embraced the light-hearted penalty, posing for fans and cameras, while teammates including Suryakumar Yadav joined in the fun.

The storm. The plot. The comeback.



Episodes 4, 5 & 6 of the #MightyIndians saga are live! Watch now https://t.co/Iwh6OzY6j2#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/ZQfTq5a5Bh — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 8, 2025



Mighty Indians Season 2 - Bigger, Bolder, and More Immersive

Building on the success of Season 1, which generated over 47.5 million views across episodes, promos, and short clips, Season 2 will introduce more than 20 fresh 3D webisodes. Produced in collaboration with Burman Sports (exclusive commercial and production rights holders) and Green Gold Animation - the creators of Chhota Bheem the series expands the superhero universe with richer storylines, deeper character arcs, and upgraded visual quality.

The animated adaptations of MI’s stars aren’t just popular online; they’ve also made their mark offline. During IPL 2025, the franchise installed towering 12-foot superhero statues of the characters at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2, engaging more than 85,000 daily travellers. The IP has further evolved into a commercial platform, with prototype merchandise like toys, apparel, school supplies, collectibles, and publishing products receiving a highly positive response. Brand collaborations are now in development.

As an MI spokesperson explained:

“Mighty Indians is more than an animated series it’s an extension of our philosophy to engage fans beyond the boundaries of the cricket field. With Season 2, we are expanding this universe through immersive 3D storytelling and richer stories. It reflects the spirit of the Mumbai Indians and brings it alive in a way that resonates with young audiences and families alike.”

From YouTube screens to airport displays and soon into fans’ homes through merchandise, Mighty Indians has shifted from being just a creative content project to becoming a part of cricket culture blending sport, entertainment, and storytelling in a uniquely engaging way.