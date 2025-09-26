Mike Hesson Issues Stern Warning Ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

Dubai is set to host one of cricket’s most intense rivalries as India and Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Ahead of this marquee encounter, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has issued a clear message: forget the drama, focus on cricket, and find a way to put India under pressure.

Pakistan Eyes Historic Triumph Against India

For the first time in 17 editions of the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan will meet in the final. Pakistan, under Hesson’s guidance, has fought its way through a competitive Super Four stage, securing a nerve-wracking win over Bangladesh. Defending a modest total of 135, Pakistani bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 124, sealing their place in the final and providing a huge confidence boost ahead of the India clash.

Hesson emphasized the historic nature of this opportunity. “We have deserved this opportunity, so it’s now up to us to make the most of it. We have been trying to be in a position to win the trophy,” he told reporters. For Pakistan, this is more than just a game; it’s a chance to rewrite history against their arch-rivals in the continental tournament.

Learning from Previous India Meetings

Pakistan’s journey to the final hasn’t been easy. In their two previous encounters against India in this tournament, they struggled. The first Group A clash ended in a seven-wicket defeat, with Pakistan restricted to just 127/9. The Super Four encounter was a closer contest, with Pakistan posting 172, showing significant improvement. However, a brilliant 74 off 39 balls from India’s Abhishek Sharma swung the match India’s way, resulting in a six-wicket victory.

Hesson acknowledged the improvement but stressed the need for consistency. “The first game was a bit passive; we allowed India to control the game. The last match we had that game by the scruff of the neck for long periods, and it took an exceptional innings from Abhishek Sharma that took the game away from us,” he said. The focus now is to extend those periods of dominance and challenge India throughout the final.

Strategy Blueprint: Putting India Under Pressure

Hesson, a seasoned tactician, believes that sustained pressure is the only way to topple India, the world’s No. 1 T20I side. “We have to be good enough for long enough to put India under pressure. Individual brilliance alone won’t do it,” Hesson remarked. His plan is clear: Pakistan must maintain intensity with both bat and ball, exploiting every opportunity while staying disciplined and avoiding distractions.

Importantly, Hesson has urged his players to avoid provocative gestures or unnecessary controversies. “My message is just focus on cricket. Those things distract from the real contest,” he said, highlighting the need for professionalism in high-pressure encounters.

Key Players to Watch

Pakistan will rely on the experience of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, and Mohammad Haris, who played crucial roles in defending 135 against Bangladesh. Hesson also praised the team’s collective resilience: “We have beaten some teams we haven’t beaten for a long time. That builds confidence.”

For India, Abhishek Sharma remains a dangerous weapon at the top, capable of turning games on their head. While India has dominated the tournament, fielding lapses have occasionally cost them, something Pakistan will aim to exploit.

Historical Context Favors Pakistan

Although India enters the final as favorites, Pakistan draws inspiration from history. They have defeated India three times in five finals of major tournaments, most memorably in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, where they won by 150 runs at The Oval. With momentum on their side and Hesson’s tactical acumen, Pakistan is ready to challenge India on Sunday in what promises to be a high-intensity, edge-of-the-seat final.