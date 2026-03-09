'Milestones Don’t Matter, Trophies Do': Gautam Gambhir's savage dig at milestone culture goes viral as India wins T20 WC 2026

In the wake of India’s spectacular 96-run victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has once again proven that his "team-first" mentality is the heartbeat of Indian cricket. By securing a third T20 World Cup title and becoming the first team to successfully defend the trophy on home soil Gambhir has ushered in a new era of dominance. Yet, for the coach, the individual accolades and statistical records taking over the headlines are secondary to the ultimate goal.

Redefining Success

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gambhir offered a sharp critique of the culture that prioritizes individual landmarks over collective hardware. His message was clear and uncompromising:

“We have celebrated milestones a lot in the past. Milestones don’t matter, trophies do. We should stop celebrating milestones and start celebrating trophies. Trophies matter.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This philosophy has been the cornerstone of his tenure. Under his guidance, India’s batting unit anchored by the blistering form of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan prioritized the team’s total over individual hundreds. This selfless approach allowed India to post a mammoth 255/5 in the final, effectively batting New Zealand out of the contest before the legendary Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel sealed the win with the ball.

A Historic Double

Beyond the team's success, Gambhir himself achieved a monumental personal feat. Having been a key member of the victorious 2007 T20 World Cup squad as a player, he has now become the first cricketer in history to win the T20 World Cup as both a player and a head coach. It is a testament to a man who has lived his entire career with the same grit and "trophies-only" mindset he now instills in his players.

Credit Where Credit is Due

Despite his own historic milestone, Gambhir remained characteristically grounded, choosing to deflect the praise toward the foundation laid by his predecessors. He dedicated the triumph to the efforts of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, acknowledging their roles in nurturing the current generation of talent.

When questioned about external pressure and media noise, Gambhir remained dismissive, focusing instead on the sanctity of the dressing room: "My accountability lies with those in the dressing room."

As captain Suryakumar Yadav and his squad look ahead toward future challenges including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics; one thing is certain: under Gambhir’s tutelage, India has stopped chasing records. They are now solely in the business of winning championships.

The Privilege of the India Jersey

Gambhir also issued a stern warning to his squad regarding complacency. He demanded a relentless attitude, regardless of the opponent or the tournament format. For him, the India jersey is not just a uniform; it is a profound honor.

"You have to turn up everyday. It doesn't matter whether it is bilateral, ICC or any other match. All in the dressing room are privileged to get that chance. We can never take that for granted when you wear this jersey."