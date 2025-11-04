Milind Kumar, Mukkamalla Script Record Stand as USA Crush UAE by 243 Runs in World Cup League 2 Dominance

The USA cricket team is no longer a feel-good underdog story—they are now a force transforming perception with each passing series. In Dubai, that transformation reached milestone territory as Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla and Rushil Ugarkar powered the United States to a record 243-run victory over the UAE, their largest ODI win, further solidifying top position in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. This was not just a win—it was a resounding statement.

The Americans have now collected 10 wins in 12 ODIs this year, sweeping Nepal and UAE 4-0 in a tour that showcased discipline, depth and a surging belief in their ODI credentials. In a sport expanding fast in new territories, the USA are becoming the breakout narrative in Associate cricket.

Milind Kumar: America's Run Machine Rewrites ODI Standards

Milind Kumar’s meteoric rise in USA colours has been one of the most compelling stories in international cricket. The 34-year-old continued his astonishing form with an unbeaten 123 off 125 balls, reaching 1000 ODI runs in just 21 innings—the fastest by any American and joint third-fastest globally.

His control, composure and range stood out yet again. Walking in with USA struggling at 26/3, Milind rebuilt with remarkable calm before accelerating with classical timing and subtle innovation. His landmark century also elevated his ODI average to 67.73, the highest in ODI history, surpassing Ryan ten Doeschate’s long-standing record.

Milind’s innings wasn't just about numbers—it was a masterclass in responsibility, maturity and match-shaping substance.

Mukkamalla Matches Milind: A Partnership for the Ages

If Milind was the anchor, Saiteja Mukkamalla was the pulse. The 23-year-old compiled a polished 137* off 149 deliveries, matching his senior partner stroke for stroke. Their unbeaten 264-run partnership was not only USA’s highest in ODIs, but also the second-highest fourth-wicket stand in ODI history.

Coming off a 123-run stand earlier in the week, the duo has rapidly become the cornerstone of USA’s batting unit. Mukkamalla’s game awareness, rotating ability and flair against spin add a vital dimension to USA’s middle order. Together, they transformed a precarious start into a commanding total of 298/3.

With technique, temperament and chemistry, this partnership could be foundational to USA cricket’s next era.

Ugarkar's Explosive Spell Seals UAE Collapse

If the batting laid the foundation, Rushil Ugarkar’s new-ball spell shattered UAE’s resistance. The 21-year-old MI New York pacer, already a T20 hero in Major League Cricket, produced a five-wicket masterclass in only his third ODI.

His pace wasn’t extreme, but his movement was lethal. Outswingers curled like banana peels, drawing tentative prods and edges. When UAE hoped for respite, he jagged in-cutters to trap set batters plumb, showcasing rare dual-swing ability for a young fast bowler.

UAE were humbled at 49 all out, slumping to 16/7 at one stage—threatening the lowest ODI total in history—before Ugarkar completed a 5/22 haul to cap a dream performance.