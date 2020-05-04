हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yuzvendra Chahal

Miss being called 'tilli' by MS Dhoni: Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhoni has been on an indefinite break since India's semi-final exit at the 2019 ICC World Cup at the hands of New Zealand.

Miss being called &#039;tilli&#039; by MS Dhoni: Yuzvendra Chahal
Image Credits: Twitter/@yuzi_chahal

While all the cricketing activities across the world are at standstill because of the novel coronavirus, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has posted a throwback picture of him with experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 29-year-old posted the picture of the duo and said that he misses being called 'tilli' from behind the stumps by the former Indian captain.

"Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!!," he wrote as everyone awaits MS Dhoni's return to the national team.

These days, the cricketers have become quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their day-to-day activities to posting throwback videos, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained. 

Similarly, Chahal is also attracting a lot of attention these days by sharing videos at regular intervals on social networking app TikTok.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been on an indefinite break since India's semi-final exit at the 2019 ICC World Cup at the hands of New Zealand. He missed series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the series against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand.

He was all set to make a return as a captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24, but has now been postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the wake of COVID-19.

Chahal, on the other hand, was set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th edition of the T20 lucrative tournament.

Yuzvendra ChahalMS DhoniIPL 2020CSKRCBCoronavirusCricket
