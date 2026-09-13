Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Miss too many matches, Lose your contract? BCCI weighs big new central contract rule

Miss too many matches, Lose your contract? BCCI weighs big new central contract rule

Regularly being available for India could soon carry greater weight when the BCCI decides which players receive central contracts.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
Miss too many matches, Lose your contract? BCCI weighs big new central contract rule
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BRICS Summit 2026: 'Weaponising technology won't work' - How PM Modi sent a sharp message to Xi Jinping over China's mineral monopoly
2
3
4
5