/Miss too many matches, Lose your contract? BCCI weighs big new central contract rule

Regularly being available for India could soon carry greater weight when the BCCI decides which players receive central contracts. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is discussing whether a player's match availability should become part of the eligibility criteria for the annual central contracts. As per Sports Tak, the board is examining the possibility of setting a minimum benchmark, although the exact requirement has not been decided.
The discussion comes at a time when injuries have forced several Indian players to miss matches, putting greater emphasis on squad availability and fitness management.
Availability Could Become Key Factor
Under the system being considered, the BCCI would keep track of how often a player is available during the season before contracts are finalised. One of the major questions still being worked out is whether eligibility should depend on a fixed number of matches or a percentage of India's fixtures.
A senior BCCI source explained that the framework is still being developed.
"The discussion is on regarding the idea. For the next central contract, players' availability for the whole season could be monitored. The complete formula will be worked out, including how many matches a player must be available for to be offered a central contract," the source told Sports Tak.
That means the proposed system is not yet something players are required to follow. The board is still assessing whether such a mechanism can be introduced and how it would work in practice.
No Decision On New Rule Yet
The BCCI source also made it clear that the discussions should not be interpreted as confirmation that the eligibility system has already changed.
"As of now, nothing has been formalised. Going forward, it will be assessed whether this idea is applicable or not," the source added.
The eventual formula could become an important part of the annual contract process if the board decides to proceed. For players, that could mean staying available throughout the season becomes nearly as important to their contract prospects as what they produce when selected.
Injury Concerns Add To Debate
The timing of the discussions is significant, with fitness issues affecting several India players in recent months.
Jasprit Bumrah is among the players whose workload and fitness have received close attention. He is now set to return to international cricket in the T20I series against Afghanistan after recovering from a left knee injury suffered while fielding in the second ODI against England in Cardiff in July. Harshit Rana has also faced fitness setbacks. He was ruled out of the Afghanistan series and Asian Games after a fresh hamstring injury during a fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.
The latest men's central contract cycle runs from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were placed in Grade A, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among the players in Grade B.
What It Could Mean For Players
If the BCCI ultimately approves the idea, central contracts could involve another layer of assessment. A player's performances would remain relevant, but repeated unavailability could potentially affect eligibility depending on the final formula. The biggest unanswered question is therefore not whether availability is being discussed, but how the board would measure it.
For now, there is no confirmed match quota or percentage requirement. The BCCI is still examining the proposal and will decide whether the system can be implemented for the next central contract cycle.
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