'Missed his length by a little bit': Mahela Jayawardene defends star pacer after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blitz

Mahela Jayawardene offered his support to Jasprit Bumrah following a challenging outing, attributing the Rajasthan Royals' authoritative victory to the courageous batting of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. As of April 08, 2026, the Mumbai Indians coach has analyzed Bumrah’s difficulties against the teenage sensation during a shortened 11 over per side contest held on Tuesday, April 7, in Guwahati.

Jayawardene Defends Star Pacer Against Teenage Prodigy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his remarkable form by scoring 39 runs from only 14 balls, a knock that featured five sixes and a boundary. The 15 year old batsman notably hit two sixes against Bumrah during the second over of the match. The explosive opening partnership between Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal generated 80 runs within the first five overs, propelling Rajasthan to a final total of 150/3.

In the post match press conference, Mahela Jayawardene suggested that the veteran Indian fast bowler was slightly off with his precision, which the young opener exploited.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"No, I think we all knew he is a great talent from the way he performed last year. We managed to control him last season, but every match is a challenge. He has really good skills, and for us, it’s about executing our skills. Bumrah probably missed his length by a little bit, and he was ready for it. So, yeah, it’ll be fascinating to see how he evolves. He really took our bowlers down," Jayawardene stated.

Impact of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Areas for Improvement

While Sooryavanshi provided the early fireworks, Jayawardene emphasized that Jaiswal was the fundamental factor in Rajasthan's triumph. Jaiswal scored 77 runs from 32 deliveries, maintaining his composure against a high quality bowling attack.

"And don’t forget, Jaiswal was key today. The way he batted in the first three overs, he took it on and played some really good cricketing shots. He batted through the innings for them, and that made a huge difference as well. So I think we have to understand what went wrong and then work on that," Jayawardene added.

Statistical Highlights: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Dominance

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a stellar start to IPL 2026. Across his first three appearances, the 15 year old has collected 122 runs while maintaining an extraordinary strike rate of 278.57.

Tournament Statistics to Date:

Total Runs: 122

Strike Rate: 278.57

Boundaries: 10 fours and 11 sixes

Notable Performance: A 15 ball half century against Chennai Super Kings

The Rajasthan Royals currently maintain a perfect record in the tournament, winning all three of their opening matches. They occupy the top position on the points table with a total of six points.