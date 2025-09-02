Australian cricket star Mitchell Starc has announced his retirement from T20 internationals, bringing down the curtain on a 13-year career in the shortest format. The 35-year-old pacer, known for his deadly yorkers and swing with the new ball, steps away to focus on Tests and ODIs. His decision drew a touching response from his wife and Australian women’s team captain, Alyssa Healy.

Alyssa Healy’s Emotional Instagram Message

Soon after Starc made his retirement public, Healy took to Instagram to share a short yet heartfelt message for her husband. She wrote: “Onya maaateee @mstarc56” a classic Australian sporting phrase that means “Well done, mate! Proud of you!”

Her tribute quickly resonated with fans, highlighting the couple’s strong bond and mutual respect for each other’s careers. Healy, who continues to lead the Australian women’s side while managing her own injury comebacks, has been one of Starc’s strongest supporters throughout his journey.

Mitchell Starc’s T20I Achievements

Starc leaves behind an impressive legacy in T20 internationals:

Matches: 65

Wickets: 79 at an average of 23.81

Key role in Australia’s first-ever T20 World Cup triumph in Dubai (2021)

Renowned for swinging the ball early and delivering fiery spells in crunch situations, Starc became one of the most feared fast bowlers in world cricket. His consistency in ICC tournaments, especially with his yorkers at the death, often turned games in Australia’s favor.

Why Starc Retired From T20 Internationals

Starc’s decision comes just months before the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, a move that surprised many fans. However, the left-arm pacer clarified that the choice was about preserving himself for bigger assignments in Test and ODI cricket.

“Looking ahead to an away tour of India, the Ashes, and the 2027 ODI World Cup, I feel this is the best way for me to remain fresh, fit, and at my peak for those campaigns,” Starc said in his statement.

While Starc steps away from T20Is, he remains fully committed to Test cricket and ODIs, where his experience will be crucial for Australia. With major series and another ODI World Cup on the horizon, his focus is firmly on continuing as a match-winner in the longer formats.

As Starc closes this chapter, Healy’s heartfelt tribute summed up the moment perfectly celebrating not just the cricketer, but also the resilience and dedication that defined his T20I career.