Mitchell Marsh creates history, becomes 1st LSG batter in IPL to...

Mitchell Marsh, the attacking Australian batter, etched his name into the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) record books during the high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Tuesday, May 19.

During his impressive knock (96 off 57), Marsh crossed the 500-run mark in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. In doing so, he became the first batter in LSG history to aggregate 500 or more runs across two consecutive IPL seasons.

The 34-year-old Marsh entered the match against Rajasthan trailing just short of the milestone, having already amassed a spectacular 467 runs across 12 innings this year. He didn’t waste any time. Opening the batting alongside compatriot Josh Inglis, Marsh put on an absolute clinic against the Royals' bowling attack.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Australia T20I skipper brought up his half-century in just 22 balls, punishing the boundaries with 4 fours and 4 towering sixes. The milestone was crossed amidst a blazing 109-run opening stand, pushing his season tally past the 500-run mark to back up his phenomenal campaign for LSG in IPL 2025.



ALSO READ: Ruturaj Gaikwad creates embarrassing record, becomes 1st captain in IPL history to...

A Remarkable Two-Year Dominance For Marsh At LSG

Mitchell Marsh joined LSG ahead of the 2025 season and immediately transformed their top order. In 13 matches that year, he smashed:

627 runs at an average of 48.23 and a strike rate of 163.71



1 century (117 vs Gujarat Titans)



6 half-centuries



A record 37 sixes (most by an Australian in a single IPL season)



The highest single-season tally by any LSG batter, surpassing KL Rahul's previous bests.

Retained by the franchise for 2026, the 34-year-old opener has carried that momentum forward. In the ongoing season, he has already piled up over 500 runs at a blistering strike rate, including a notable 111 off RCB and consistent big knocks.

His numbers for LSG since 2025 highlight his consistency:

Highest run-scorer for the franchise in this period

Most sixes and fours

Multiple 50+ scores

ALSO READ: India announce squad for Afghanistan Test and ODI series; Ishan Kishan returns, Rishabh Pant loses vice-captaincy; check full team

What Makes This Achievement Special?

No other LSG batter has managed back-to-back 500+ run seasons. While KL Rahul have had strong individual campaigns in the past, Marsh's sustained aggression at the top of the order has set a new benchmark for the franchise. His ability to blend power-hitting with stability has made him a cornerstone of LSG's batting unit.

Marsh's form has also boosted his overall IPL tally, pushing him closer to significant career milestones while reinforcing his value as a T20 all-rounder.

Lineup For RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, Birjesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav

RR Impact substitutes: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag

LSG Impact substitutes: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni