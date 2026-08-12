/Mitchell Marsh creates history, becomes 1st overseas player to...

During a group stage fixture at Old Trafford on Tuesday, Australian T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh secured his place in cricket history by becoming the first international competitor, and only the second person overall, to surpass four hundred runs during a single season of Men's hundred. The match featured Sunrisers Leeds facing off against the Manchester Super Giants, where the veteran star contributed a knock of thirty two runs from twenty three deliveries.
This performance brought his tournament total to 406 runs, successfully wrapping up the group stage phase for his franchise. The sole player previously holding this distinction is England batsman James Vince, who established the record during the 2024 tournament by accumulating 424 runs across ten matches while representing the Southern Brave. Marsh's rapid adjustment to the unique one hundred ball structure has solidified his reputation among English domestic crowds as an elite international signing.
Matching a National Six-Hitting Record
During his innings against the Manchester Super Giants, the right hander struck five boundaries and cleared the ropes once. That single maximum, bowled by spinner Noor Ahmad, elevated his total sixes for the 2026 calendar year to 94 across a mere 36 matches.
This milestone allowed the Australian powerhouse to match the national benchmark for the most maximums hit in a single calendar year, a record previously established by Tim David in 2025 who required 56 games to reach the exact same count. The remarkable efficiency of Marsh's aggressive stroke play becomes evident when evaluating his low match count against David's earlier output. Achieving 94 sixes in only 36 outings highlights an exceptional scoring rate, forcing opposing captains to constantly alter their tactical plans during the powerplay and middle segments of the innings.
A Mixed Year Across Global Franchises
The extraordinary batting form displayed by Marsh has unfolded across numerous international tournaments and domestic circuits, featuring appearances for the Perth Scorchers in the 2025 through 2026 Big Bash League, the Lucknow Super Giants during the 2026 Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred, and official commitments for the Australian national team.
The past year has presented contrasting fortunes regarding team success, because while the all rounder guided the Perth Scorchers to a Big Bash League title earlier in the season, his stint captaining the national side ended with an early elimination before the Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup, alongside the Lucknow Super Giants finishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League standings. Even amidst these varying team outcomes, his individual batting statistics remained exceptionally high, demonstrating a remarkable capacity to adapt across diverse pitches and high pressure environments. Such milestone heavy achievements continue to reinforce his standing as one of the preeminent limited overs cricketers of his era.
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