Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Mitchell Marsh lands SA20 deal as Faf du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow and Kieron Pollard get axed

Mitchell Marsh lands SA20 deal as Faf du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow and Kieron Pollard get axed

Australia’s T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, alongside England stars Joe Root, Sam Curran, and Phil Salt, are leading a galaxy of international marquee signings announced by the six SA20 franchises ahead of the upcoming season five player auction.

Published: Aug 05, 2026, 03:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
Mitchell Marsh lands SA20 deal as Faf du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow and Kieron Pollard get axed
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mitchell Marsh lands SA20 deal as Faf du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow and Kieron Pollard get axed
2
3
4
5