Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Pakistan ODIs due to ankle injury; Josh Inglis set to captain Australia

Australia have suffered a major setback ahead of their upcoming ODI tour of Pakistan, with stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the three-match series due to an ankle injury. The all-rounder's availability for Australia's subsequent white-ball tour of Bangladesh also remains uncertain.

Marsh also did not feature in Lucknow Super Giants final IPL 2026 fixture against Punjab Kings and returned to Australia after the team's previous match against Rajasthan Royals. He was expected to join the Australian squad in Pakistan ahead of the ODI series starting on May 30, but the ankle issue has now ruled him out of the tour.

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Josh Inglis likely to lead Australia in Pakistan

With regular captain Pat Cummins unavailable due to IPL playoff commitments and vice-captain Travis Head also absent, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is set to captain Australia during the Pakistan series.

Inglis has previous leadership experience, having captained Australia in one ODI and three T20Is against Pakistan in 2024.Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey is another captaincy option in the squad after leading Australia in ODIs during the Caribbean tour in 2021.

Australia's resources have been further stretched with fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc also unavailable for the Pakistan tour.

Marsh's absence leaves opening combination unsettled

Marsh's injury comes as a significant blow given the form he displayed in IPL 2026. The explosive batter amassed 563 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 163.18, finishing among the tournament's leading run-scorers.

Australia had planned to continue with Marsh and Head as their preferred ODI opening pair ahead of next year's World Cup. With both players unavailable for Pakistan, selectors may now be forced to reshuffle the batting order. Matt Short is expected to open, while Carey could be considered for a promotion to the top order to create opportunities for young batter Ollie Peake in the middle order.

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Cameron Green set for expanded role

Australia coach Andrew McDonald has indicated that all-rounder Cameron Green could be given extended opportunities in the middle order during the Pakistan and Bangladesh tours as the team continues its search for a long-term replacement for Glenn Maxwell in ODI cricket.

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs

Josh Inglis (captain), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha

Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI series schedule:

1st ODI: May 30, Rawalpindi

2nd ODI: June 2, Lahore

3rd ODI: June 4, Lahore

Bangladesh White-ball tour schedule

ODI Series:

1st ODI: June 9, Dhaka

2nd ODI: June 11, Dhaka

3rd ODI: June 14, Dhaka

T20I Series:

1st T20I: June 17, Chattogram

2nd T20I: June 19, Chattogram

3rd T20I: June 21, Chattogram

With several senior stars unavailable and Marsh sidelined through injury, Australia will head into the Pakistan series with a significantly inexperienced squad, providing an opportunity for young players to stake their claim ahead of next year's ODI World Cup.