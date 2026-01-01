Mitchell Marsh To Lead As Australia Names 15-Member Squad For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Cricket Australia have unveiled a spin-heavy provisional squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Veteran all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been named captain as Australia looks to reclaim the title they last won in 2021.

Marsh to Lead Experienced Core

Mitchell Marsh will lead a balanced 15-member squad featuring several experienced campaigners. Key players such as Pat Cummins, Cameron Green and Cooper Connolly have been included after missing the recent T20I series against India. Their return adds depth and balance to the Australian lineup ahead of the global event.

With matches scheduled in spin-friendly conditions, Australia have opted for a bowling attack rich in spin options. Adam Zampa will spearhead the attack, supported by Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, and Matthew Short, giving the team multiple spin combinations depending on pitch conditions.

Australia’s chair of selectors, George Bailey, explained the thinking behind the selection, stating that the squad was built to handle the challenges of playing in India and Sri Lanka.

“The T20 side has enjoyed a long period of success, which allowed us to pick a group capable of adapting to different conditions,” Bailey said.

Fitness Updates and Squad Balance

Bailey also confirmed that Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David are recovering well from their respective fitness concerns and are expected to be available for the tournament. He added that the squad remains provisional and subject to change closer to the event. One notable talking point is the absence of a specialist left-arm pacer. With Mitchell Starc having retired from T20 internationals and Spencer Johnson sidelined through injury, selectors opted for right-arm quick Xavier Bartlett instead of a like-for-like replacement such as Ben Dwarshuis.

Group B Fixtures and Tournament Schedule

Australia have been drawn in Group B alongside Ireland, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Oman. Their campaign begins against Ireland on February 11 in Colombo, followed by matches against Zimbabwe (February 13) and Sri Lanka (February 16). The group stage concludes with a clash against Oman on February 20.

Australia Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.