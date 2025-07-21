Mitchell Owen Shines On Debut As Australia Defeat West Indies By 3 Wickets In T20I Series Opener

WI vs AUS: Australia began their T20I series against the West Indies with a hard-fought three-wicket win at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Sunday (July 20, 2025), with debutant Mitchell Owen emerging as the standout performer with both bat and ball. The visitors chased down a competitive 190-run target with seven balls to spare, thanks to Owen’s all-round brilliance and a blazing partnership with Cameron Green.

West Indies Post 189-8 After Promising Start

Batting first after being put in by Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh, West Indies looked well-placed for a 200-plus total at one stage. Skipper Shai Hope led from the front with a composed 55, while Roston Chase struck a fluent 60 and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with a quick 38.

However, their innings lost steam in the final overs. Veteran Andre Russell, playing his penultimate international match before retirement, could only manage 8 runs. The momentum swing was largely due to Australian left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis, who ran through the middle and lower order with figures of 4 for 36. West Indies eventually settled for 189 for 8 — a total below par given their early platform.

Owen and Green Turn the Game Around

Australia’s run chase got off to a shaky start, losing both openers Mitchell Marsh and Jake Fraser-McGurk during the powerplay. But what followed was a game-changing partnership between debutant Mitchell Owen and Cameron Green.

Green was in top gear from the outset, smashing 51 runs in just 26 balls, including five towering sixes. Owen complemented him brilliantly with an aggressive 50 off 27 deliveries, also clearing the ropes six times. Their 80-run partnership turned the tide in Australia’s favour, putting them in a commanding position by the 15th over.

Australia Seal Victory with Late Calm

Though Owen fell in the 17th over, with Australia within touching distance of the target, the lower order held its nerve to complete the chase comfortably in 18.5 overs. The victory gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and a significant morale boost.

Owen Impresses with the Ball Too

Earlier in the match, Owen had already made an impression with the ball, picking up a crucial wicket with his medium pace. His all-round performance 1 wicket and a half-century made for a dream debut.

Last Series For Andre Russell

Sunday’s match also marked the beginning of the end of Andre Russell’s international career, with the all-rounder set to retire after the second T20I on Tuesday. Though his performance on the day was underwhelming, the crowd at Sabina Park gave him a warm reception.