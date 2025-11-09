Mitchell Santner Lauds Kyle Jamieson’s Back-To-Back Match-Winning Spells

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner showered praise on pacer Kyle Jamieson after his match-winning effort in the third T20I against the West Indies on Sunday. The tall quick once again held his nerve in the final over to steer the Black Caps to a thrilling victory and a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Jamieson Delivers in Another Nail-Biter

In what turned out to be the third consecutive close contest between the two sides, New Zealand managed to clinch a nine-run win, restricting the West Indies from chasing down 178 runs.

Batting first, the hosts posted 177/9, with Devon Conway (56) and Daryl Mitchell (41) anchoring the innings. The bowling attack rose to the occasion, with Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy picking up three wickets apiece, ensuring New Zealand crossed the finish line despite a late West Indian fightback.

“Different Players Stepping Up Is Key,” Says Santner

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Santner lauded the collective effort, emphasising how various players contributed at crucial stages throughout the series. “That was the most pleasing thing, different guys stepping up at different times, especially in a five-match series. It was a scrappy win, but nice to be on the right side of one,” Santner said during the post-match presentation. The skipper acknowledged the challenge posed by the West Indies’ deep batting lineup and praised his bowlers for adapting to the conditions.

“It’s always tough against a side that bats so deep and hits big. Our main focus was to keep taking wickets. We probably should’ve reached 190, but the way the bowlers adapted, swinging early, then using cutters, bouncers, and yorkers, was great to see. Ish was outstanding again,” he added.

Jamieson’s Back-to-Back Clutch Overs

For the second straight game, Kyle Jamieson proved to be the difference-maker in the dying moments. Defending 12 runs off the final over, the pacer once again showcased his composure and execution under pressure, sealing another close victory for New Zealand.

Santner on Jamieson: “You Bank That Experience”

Santner reserved special mention for Jamieson, highlighting the importance of gaining experience in high-pressure situations. “The more you put yourself in these moments, the more you learn. KJ, twice in two days, he probably won’t do it every day, but you bank that experience for the future. You might be in a similar situation in the World Cup when the game’s on the line,” Santner said.

The captain also jokingly warned that Jamieson’s consistency could turn into added responsibility: “The only problem for KJ is if he keeps doing it so well, he’ll have to keep doing it! But as a bowling unit, everyone was outstanding.”

With the series still alive, New Zealand’s blend of experience and adaptability continues to give them an edge as they eye another series win on home soil.