Mitchell Starc Announces Retirement from T20 Internationals, Will Focus On Tests And ODIs Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

Australia’s premier fast bowler Mitchell Starc has officially announced his retirement from T20 internationals on Tuesday, September 2. The 35-year-old, who has been a mainstay of Australia’s bowling attack for over a decade, will now focus solely on Test cricket and ODIs as he eyes the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

Starc Explains His Decision

In a heartfelt statement, Starc said that Test cricket will always remain his number one priority. He stressed that moving away from T20Is will allow him to stay fresh and fit for major tournaments such as the Ashes, away tours of India, and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority,” Starc said. “I loved every minute of T20 cricket, especially the 2021 World Cup win. But looking ahead at big tournaments, I feel this is the best decision to prolong my career.”

T20I Career Highlights

Starc leaves T20 internationals with an impressive record. Since his debut in 2012, he has played 65 matches, taking 79 wickets at an economy rate of 7.74. His best figures were 4/20 against West Indies in 2022.

He was a crucial part of Australia’s only T20 World Cup triumph in 2021 and retires as the nation’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format, behind Adam Zampa.

Starc to Continue in Franchise Leagues

Although he won’t feature in T20Is, Starc is expected to continue playing franchise cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in previous seasons.

George Bailey Pays Tribute

Chair of selectors George Bailey lauded Starc’s contribution, saying:

“Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career. He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup-winning side and had a rare skill of breaking games open with his wicket-taking ability. Pleasingly, he will continue in Tests and ODIs.”

Australia T20I Squad for New Zealand Tour

AUS: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Cameron Green will miss the series to play Sheffield Shield for Western Australia, while Nathan Ellis will be unavailable due to the birth of his first child. Matt Short and Mitchell Owen return after recovering from injuries, and Marcus Stoinis has also been recalled after missing the last two series.