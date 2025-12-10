Mitchell Starc Inches Closer To Jasprit Bumrah As He Reaches Career-Best Test Bowling Rank After Ashes Heroics

Australia’s left-arm pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has surged to third place in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings, riding on a dominant Ashes campaign that showcased some of the finest spells of his career. His performances across the first two Tests of the 2025-26 Ashes series have not only revitalized Australia’s attack but also positioned him within striking distance of India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, the current world No. 1.

This marks the first time in Starc’s career that he has broken into the top three of the ICC Test bowling ratings, a recognition long considered overdue for a bowler of his skill, longevity, and match-winning impact.

Ashes Excellence: The Spark Behind the Surge

Starc’s recent rise is powered by a series of destructive spells during the Ashes series, where he produced trademark reverse-swinging yorkers, steep bounce, and relentless pace to trouble England’s batting lineup. His early breakthroughs and ability to dismantle the middle order in decisive sessions have been central to Australia maintaining their unbeaten home Ashes streak.

Across the opening Tests, Starc delivered multiple match-turning bursts, including key strikes at the Gabba and day-night spells that earned widespread praise. Analysts have called this one of Starc’s “most complete Ashes campaigns,” combining his natural aggression with greater control and consistency.

These efforts translated into a significant ICC ratings boost, pushing him from outside the top five straight into the No. 3 spot, as reflected in the ICC’s latest update.

Closing the Gap on Bumrah: A New Rivalry Brewing

Starc’s leap now puts him in direct competition with Jasprit Bumrah, who has held the No. 1 Test bowling ranking for a sustained period. While Bumrah continues to lead the charts, Starc’s jump indicates a tightening battle at the top. Bumrah’s precision, consistency, and adaptability in all conditions have kept him at the summit, but Starc’s Ashes momentum suggests a possible rankings shake-up in the coming weeks.

Looking Ahead: Can Starc Reach No. 1?

Mitchell Starc currently holds the No. 3 spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings with 852 rating points, trailing leader Jasprit Bumrah, who sits at 879 points. With three Ashes Tests still to be played, Starc has a realistic opportunity to close the gap. A strong run of performances in the remaining matches could potentially propel him to the No. 1 Test bowler position by the start of 2026.