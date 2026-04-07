Mitchell Starc injury update: DC dealt major blow as return delayed, big IPL 2026 matches in doubt

Delhi Capitals (DC) will have to wait longer for Mitchell Starc, with the Australian pacer unlikely to feature before April 20 in IPL 2026. The left-arm quick is recovering from a shoulder and elbow injury sustained during the 2025–26 Ashes, delaying his much-anticipated return. While DC have started strongly without him, Starc’s absence remains a critical storyline as the tournament intensifies.

Why Starc’s absence matters for DC right now

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Starc was one of DC’s biggest investments at ₹11.75 crore, signed to lead their pace attack. His delay impacts not just team balance but also death-over execution and powerplay dominance.

DC are scheduled to face:

Gujarat Titans (April 8)

Chennai Super Kings (April 11)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 18)

All three opponents possess explosive top orders, making Starc’s absence a tactical concern despite early wins.

Injury update: What exactly happened to Mitchell Starc?

Starc is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Australia for a combined shoulder and elbow issue. The injury surfaced during the home Ashes season, and its severity was only fully understood post-series.

Key developments:

Starc has resumed light bowling

Clearance from Cricket Australia is still pending

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) is required before joining DC

Workload management is a priority due to a packed international calendar

In a recent statement, Starc acknowledged the disruption:

“I’m rehabbing and managing the injury… I apologize to fans for missing the early part of the season.”

This signals both commitment and caution, with Australia prioritizing long-term fitness over short-term IPL participation.

How DC are coping without Starc

Despite missing their marquee pacer, DC have looked sharp and composed.

Bowling unit performance so far:

Mukesh Kumar providing early breakthroughs

Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan handling death overs effectively

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav controlling middle overs

Vipraj Nigam adding depth in spin

This balanced attack has helped DC win both opening matches, showing strong squad depth and tactical clarity under Axar Patel’s leadership.

However, the current success does not fully mask what Starc brings.

What Starc adds that DC are currently missing

Even with wins on the board, Starc offers qualities that are difficult to replicate:

1. Powerplay strike weapon

His ability to swing the new ball at high pace can dismantle top orders early.

2. Death-over specialist

Yorkers and pace variation make him one of the most reliable finishers with the ball.

3. Big-match experience

With 65 IPL wickets and a strike rate of 15.40, Starc thrives under pressure.

4. Left-arm angle advantage

A rare asset that disrupts batting line-ups dominated by right-handers.

In IPL 2025, he picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches, including a five-wicket haul, underlining his match-winning capability.

When will Mitchell Starc play in IPL 2026?

Current indications suggest:

Earliest return: Post April 20

Matches likely to miss: At least first 4–5 games

Final call depends on: Medical clearance + Cricket Australia NOC

Even if he joins mid-April, match fitness could delay immediate selection.