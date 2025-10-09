Advertisement
MITCHELL STARC

Mitchell Starc Joins Sydney Sixers For 2025-26 BBL Season After 11 Years

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is all set to make a dramatic return to the Big Bash League (BBL), joining the Sydney Sixers for the 2025-26 season.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mitchell Starc Joins Sydney Sixers For 2025-26 BBL Season After 11 YearsImage Credit:- Cricket Australia

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is all set to make a dramatic return to the Big Bash League (BBL), joining the Sydney Sixers for the 2025-26 season. This marks his first appearance in the tournament since the 2014-15 season, ending an 11-year absence from the league.

Retirement from T20 Internationals Opens Door

Starc’s recent decision to retire from international T20 cricket has paved the way for his comeback in the BBL. With the Ashes series concluding in January 2026, Starc is expected to be available for the latter stages of the league, depending on his fitness and workload management. His participation is highly anticipated by fans and teammates alike.

Previous BBL Experience and Impact

During his earlier stints with the Sydney Sixers, Starc was instrumental in shaping the team’s early successes. Known for his pace, swing, and wicket-taking ability, he brings both skill and experience to the squad. Young bowlers in the Sixers lineup will greatly benefit from his mentorship and on-field presence.

Also Read: Glenn Maxwell Shares Crucial Update On Fractured Wrist, Says ‘A Slim Chance’ To Return During India Series

 

BBL 2025-26 Season Overview

The 15th edition of the BBL is scheduled to run from December 14, 2025, to January 25, 2026. The Sydney Sixers will kick off the season against the Perth Scorchers, and Starc’s inclusion is expected to add excitement and strengthen the team’s bowling attack. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to competitive T20 cricket in Australia.

Looking Ahead

Starc’s comeback to the BBL is a perfect opportunity for him to transition smoothly from international cricket while continuing to compete at a high level. His experience, combined with his natural ability to strike early and take key wickets, makes him a pivotal addition for the Sixers in their pursuit of another championship.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey

