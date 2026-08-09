/Mitchell Starc on cusp of history, needs 5 wickets vs Bangladesh to join Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath for...

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc stands on the precipice of international cricket history as Australia prepares to host Bangladesh in a two match Test series beginning August 13, 2026. The opening encounter at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin presents the veteran left arm fast bowler with a rare opportunity to join legendary icons Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in an elite bowling bracket.
Starc requires just five more dismissals on home soil to become only the third Australian cricketer to claim 400 international wickets in Australia across all formats.
The Pursuit of Warne and McGrath on Home Turf
Throughout his career spanning from 2010 to 2026, Starc has accumulated 395 international wickets across 195 innings in 138 matches played in Australia. His home record features 13 five wicket hauls and two ten wicket match displays, with best innings figures of 7 for 58 and best match figures of 10 for 100.
Reaching the 400 mark in Australia would place him alongside two of the greatest bowlers in cricket history:
Shane Warne: 453 wickets in 153 home matches across 212 innings between 1992 and 2007, featuring 16 five wicket hauls and four ten wicket hauls, with best innings figures of 8 for 71.
Glenn McGrath: 449 wickets in 161 home matches across 226 innings between 1993 and 2007, featuring 14 five wicket hauls and two ten wicket hauls, with best innings figures of 8 for 24.
Following Starc on the Australian home bowling leaderboard are Brett Lee with 360 wickets in 142 matches, Craig McDermott with 318 wickets in 131 matches, Dennis Lillee with 300 wickets in 85 matches, Nathan Lyon with 274 wickets in 80 matches, Josh Hazlewood with 267 wickets in 107 matches, Mitchell Johnson with 262 wickets in 99 matches, and Pat Cummins with 252 wickets in 87 matches.
On the global stage, Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan holds the absolute record for the most international wickets on home soil, having claimed 647 wickets in 183 home matches between 1992 and 2011. England pacers James Anderson with 579 wickets and Stuart Broad with 509 wickets occupy second and third positions globally, followed by Indian spin greats Anil Kumble with 476 wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin with 475 wickets.
Chasing Kapil Dev and Dale Steyn in All Time Test Rankings
In addition to his home venue milestone, Starc is positioned to climb into the top ten list of all time wicket takers in red ball Test cricket.
The 36 year old New South Wales pacer currently possesses 433 wickets from 105 Test appearances. He needs just one wicket to equal, and two to surpass, Indian legend Kapil Dev, who finished his career with 434 Test wickets in 131 matches between 1978 and 1994. Reflecting on the prospect of matching the Indian icon, Starc remarked that "It's cool & humbling."
Furthermore, capturing seven wickets during the Bangladesh series would elevate Starc past South African fast bowling legend Dale Steyn, who claimed 439 Test wickets in 93 matches between 2004 and 2019, officially inserting Starc into the global top ten Test bowlers.
All Time Leading Test Wicket Takers
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka): 800 wickets in 133 Tests
Shane Warne (Australia): 708 wickets in 145 Tests
James Anderson (England): 704 wickets in 188 Tests
Anil Kumble (India): 619 wickets in 132 Tests
Stuart Broad (England): 604 wickets in 167 Tests
Nathan Lyon (Australia): 567 wickets in 141 Tests
Glenn McGrath (Australia): 563 wickets in 124 Tests
Ravichandran Ashwin (India): 537 wickets in 106 Tests
Courtney Walsh (West Indies): 519 wickets in 132 Tests
Dale Steyn (South Africa): 439 wickets in 93 Tests
Kapil Dev (India): 434 wickets in 131 Tests
Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka): 433 wickets in 93 Tests
Mitchell Starc (Australia): 433 wickets in 105 Tests
Richard Hadlee (New Zealand): 431 wickets in 86 Tests
Shaun Pollock (South Africa): 421 wickets in 108 Tests
Harbhajan Singh (India): 417 wickets in 103 Tests
Wasim Akram (Pakistan): 414 wickets in 104 Tests
Curtly Ambrose (West Indies): 405 wickets in 98 Tests
Workload Management and 2026 Calendar Year Overview
Starc's opportunity against Bangladesh arrives during a selective international schedule. The pacer finished as the leading wicket taker during the 2025 to 2026 Ashes series, but his international appearances in the 2026 calendar year have been sparse, featuring only the fifth and final Ashes Test where he recorded figures of 2 for 37 in the first innings and 3 for 51 in the second.
Having formally retired from short format T20 internationals, Starc was not included in Australia's 2026 T20 World Cup squad. His domestic franchise commitments were also limited, appearing in only six matches for Delhi Capitals during IPL 2026 following a physical setback and delayed arrival.
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